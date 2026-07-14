Presidency briefs media on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagements, 15 Jul

Spokesperson to outline President Ramaphosa’s public engagements

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, host a media briefing to outline President Ramaphosa’s public engagement programme and address issues of current interest.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 15 July 2026

Time: 11:00 (Media to arrive at 10:30)

Venue: Room 159, Union Buildings, Pretoria

RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing are requested to submit their details to Makungu Mbetse on Makungu@presidency.gov.za by 08h00 on 15 July 2026.

Media following remotely can text their questions to 079 788 3077. The briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared in advance.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

