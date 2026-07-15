Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World July 27

Join us in Boston and Cambridge this July as we celebrate 25 years of Fab Labs and vision for the next 25 together.

FAB26 Boston, the world's largest conference on digital fabrication returns to where it all began to celebrate 25 years of global impact, From July 27–31, 2026

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fab Foundation, in partnership with MIT's Center for Bits and Atoms, the MIT Museum, Fab Hub Kendall, and the Fab City Foundation, will host FAB26 Boston , the world's largest global conference on digital fabrication and making, from July 27–31, 2026.The conference will feature keynote talks, hands-on workshops, symposium sessions, innovation challenges, networking events, tours, and community celebrations. More than 1,200 participants from around the world are expected to gather in Boston and Cambridge to explore the future of technology, education, and innovation.FAB26 Boston marks a significant milestone as the global Fab Lab Network celebrates 25 years of innovation, education, and community impact, returning to the region where the movement began at MIT's Center for Bits and Atoms. Since the first experimental Fab Lab was established in rural India in 2001, the network has grown to more than 3,000 labs in 150 countries.Built around five thematic tracks—Origins & Futures, Tools & Tech, Education & Learning, People & Planet, and Systems & Scaling—the conference will explore the past, present, and future of digital fabrication while addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges."FAB26 is more than a conference; it is a global gathering of people who believe that access to tools, knowledge, and technology can empower communities to shape their own futures," said Sherry Lassiter, President and CEO of the Fab Foundation. "As the Fab Lab Network celebrates 25 years, this year's program reflects both the progress achieved and the opportunities ahead."For the first time, FAB26 will also introduce a Kid Lab Pass, a week-long learning experience for young makers ages 9–18 developed in collaboration with the MIT Museum and Fab Global Kids. The program will feature supervised STEAM activities, design challenges, digital fabrication experiences, and collaborative projects designed to inspire the next generation of innovators.Registration for FAB26 Boston is open, including Full Week Passes, Day Passes, Family Packages, and the new Kid Lab Pass. With more than 250 activities now available on the schedule, participants can begin planning their conference experience and exploring opportunities to learn, connect, and create.To view the full schedule and register, visit https://fab26.fabevent.org FAB26 Boston HostsThe Fab FoundationMIT’s Center for Bits and AtomsMIT MuseumFab Hub KendallFab City FoundationFor additional information and press credentials, please contact:Norella CoronellFab Foundationnorella@fabfoundation.org+1 (857) 265-0585

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