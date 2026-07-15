Toynk Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives With Multi-Fandom Lineup

Bozo The Clown | Toynk SDCC 2026 Limited Disney Winnie The Pooh and Friends 100th Anniversary Enamel Pin | Toynk SDCC 2026 Exclusive Geeki Tikis Star Wars Coco-Pals Mugs | Toynk SDCC 2026 Limited

Toynk returns to Comic-Con® International 2026 with exclusives and new drops from Disney, Futurama, Project Hail Mary, Star Wars, and more fan favorites.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toynk is heading back to San Diego for Comic-ConInternational 2026, bringing an exciting lineup of convention exclusives and fan-favorite collectibles spanning some of the biggest names in entertainment. Attendees can shop a curated selection from Toynk's wide portfolio of licenses, featuring top picks from Amazon and MGM Studios, Brickcraft, Disney Entertainment, Geeki Tikis, Hulu, and many more.“Comic-ConInternational is an opportunity for us to connect directly with collectors to celebrate the stories, characters, and worlds that mean so much to fans,” said Steve Loney, CEO of Toynk. “Our wide selection touches on nearly every facet of pop culture, with assorted offerings across animation, gaming, film, and television.”Fans will receive first access to some of Toynk's latest exclusives and releases at the show. Among the lineup are products from blockbuster hits like Project Hail Mary, as well as cultural staples like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Futurama, Star Wars, and other incredible finds.Some key highlights include the following:● Bozo The Clown 3.75-Inch Retro Action Figure | SDCC 2026 Limited● Buffy The Vampire Slayer “I Love Buffy” Mega Enamel Pin | SDCC 2026 Exclusive● Geeki Tikis Star Wars TIE Fighter Matte Black 24-Ounce Mug | SDCC 2026 Exclusive● Project Hail Mary Rocky 8-Inch Talking Plush | SDCC 2026 Exclusive● Rocky 50th Anniversary 3-Inch Mega Enamel Pin | SDCC 2026 ExclusiveAttendees can visit Toynk in the exhibit hall at Booths #3749, #3849, and #829 while supplies last. Additional product offerings are also available at partnering vendors across the showroom floor, including Cardsmiths (Booth #2245), Syndicate Collectibles (Booth #2543), Tentacle Kitty (Booth #1501), and Toynk ft. Sanrio (Booth #229).A complete list of Toynk’s Comic-Conreleases is available in the attached spreadsheet: Toynk’s Comic-Con® 2026 Exclusives Guide Those who are unable to attend the event still have the opportunity to join in all the excitement. A limited selection of Toynk’s Comic-Conexclusives and releases will be available online at www.toynk.com after the show, only while supplies last.Visit the website for more information about upcoming convention appearances and even more exciting releases to come throughout 2026.About Toynk ToysToynk is a leading creator of an ever-expanding array of officially licensed pop culture collectibles and exclusives. A premier source dedicated to connecting fans with the worlds and characters they love most through unique collectible experiences.

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