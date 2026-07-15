Browns Restaurant Group Announces 6th Liberty Kitchen Opening

Owner Scott Rumpel, General Manager Katie Pile & Chef Ryan Smith at the opening of Liberty Kitchen Crown Isle

Browns Restaurant Group (BRG) is pleased to announce the opening of its sixth location for the Liberty Kitchen brand.

COURTENAY, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Browns Restaurant Group (BRG) is pleased to announce the opening of its sixth location for the Liberty Kitchen brand. This location came to life on Tuesday July 14th in Courtenay BC at Crown Isle Plaza. Featuring a harmonious palette of soft wood tones, vintage-inspired brass accents, and rustic tile textures, this new space creates a welcoming atmosphere with a refined, feminine touch.Liberty Kitchen is a premium casual style restaurant that features globally inspired favorites with a focus on Mediterranean cuisines and warm climate culinary traditions. Using authentic and wholesome ingredients in an open kitchen is our culinary approach for this brand. High quality pasta with fresh hand crafted pizzas are at the core of the food offerings.The Liberty Kitchen concept provides an “on trend” high quality food and beverage experience in a setting that could be described as being a “softened modern but still inviting” style.The owners Scott and Brad Rumpel are local to Vancouver Island with this being their tenth franchise with BRG. Scott is also a regular visitor to the awards podium at the company’s bi-annual franchise conferences, including winning franchise of the year in 2026 with Browns Socialhouse Brandon.###About BRG:Browns Restaurant Group is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSEand LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNSin the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.For Franchising inquires and opportunities, please contact Browns Restaurant Group to start a conversation.For media inquiries, please contact:Emily PedersenMarketing Managerepedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.comFor Franchising inquiries, please contact:Bruce FoxSenior Business Advisorfranchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com

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