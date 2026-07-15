New Report ‘Additive Manufacturing for UAS’ - Market for 3D Printing in Drones $140M in 2025, Growing to $900M by 2034

AM UAS Market Size by Segment, Worldwide ($US Millions)

New Report from AM Research, ‘Additive Manufacturing for Unmanned Aerial Systems’ Sees Market for 3D Printing in Drones $140M in 2025, Growing to $900M by 2034

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has published a new market report, “Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Unmanned Aerial Systems 2026: Drones Market Analysis and Forecast”. This highly topical report represents the latest findings and trends in Additive Manufacturing (AM) for the Unmanned Aerial Systems market. The accompanying market database and forecasts reflect the AM Drones market by material, segment, application, geography, and vendor.This report explores the rapid evolution of the additive unmanned aerial systems, referred to more generally as aerial drones, which has been thrust into prominence over the last three years thanks to a variety of converging market forces. AM technologies are being leveraged in this area for their unique capabilities relative to traditional manufacturing constraints, with AM drones the number one worldwide application for low-cost 3D printer utilization to create production parts.Companies mentioned within the report and data include but are not limited to: Stratasys, EOS, HP Inc., DJI, Skydio, Brinc, Markforged, General Atomics, Firestorm Labs, Titan Dynamics, Tytan Technologies, TAF Industries, Wild Hornets, Thyra, AirForestry, Carlson Software, Camflite, Cobra Aero, Airflight, AcoDyne, Nikon SLM Solutions, Neros, Prusa Research, Quantum Systems, and many more.Built on historical market data more than twelve years running, “Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Unmanned Aerial Systems 2026” is the authoritative drone market report for the 3D printing industry, from a source historically relied upon by global AM industrial companies, investors, and entrepreneurs.From the Report- The cost-sensitivity of drone production, which is marked by field-deployable and often single or one-way use, incentivizes the use of polymers and low-cost 3D printing solutions.- Today, the scope of metal AM technology in the area of UAS is expanding. Metal powder bed fusion technologies are the only class of printers known to be utilized today. Even with low penetration, metal AM can potentially address a multitude of areas of drone component systems, including propulsion systems and structural components for very large drones with large payload capacity.- The driving force behind the rapid scale up in volume of tactical military drones is seen as a matter of national defense and warfighting readiness in the era of modern warfare, now recognized by governments worldwide. The speed at which nations feel like the need to develop drone and counter-drone solutions makes AM more well positioned than they might otherwise be to produce drone components.For more information on the report and to request a free sample, please visit:About Additive Manufacturing Research:Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR’s analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.For more details on our company: http://www.additivemanufacturingresearch.com/ AM Research also produces the most influential business conference for 3D printing leaders and stakeholders, Additive Manufacturing Strategies. AMS X (the 10th Annual) will be held in New York City (February 23-25, 2027).Contact:info@additivemanufacturingresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.