REMINDER: DC Insider Michael Whatley Only Cares About Boosting His Stock Portfolio At North Carolina’s Expense
After recent reporting exposed Michael Whatley for pushing FEMA recommendations that could spike his stocks while raising costs on disaster victims, here is a reminder that DC insider and Big Oil lobbyist Michael Whatley is running for U.S. Senate with a number of conflicts of interest and has repeatedly supported policies that benefit his stock portfolio while hurting North Carolina families:
- BIG PHARMA STOCKS: Whatley actively pushed for a bill that changed prescription drug regulation, increasing drug prices for North Carolina seniors and benefiting up to $265,000 of his Big Pharma stock.
- PRIVATE INSURANCE STOCKS: As the co-chair of the FEMA Review Council’s Final Report Subcommittee, Whatley’s report included recommendations pushing for the privatization of flood insurance, which could benefit up to $190,000 of stock he holds at the expense of disaster victims.
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