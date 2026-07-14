Charlotte County awarded Mental Health America Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 14, 2026) — Charlotte County has been awarded a 2026 Platinum level for Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, the nation’s top recognition for U.S. employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. The Bell Seal is issued by Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S.

Charlotte County was evaluated on its policies and practices in four areas: culture, benefits, compliance, and whole-health wellness programs.

Charlotte County continues to demonstrate its commitment to employee well-being by expanding wellness leave (formerly Health Center or "clinic" hours) to include mental health and wellness services. Through the collaborative efforts of county administration, People Operations, the wellness coordinator, the Mental Health Champions Taskforce, and the Wellness Committee, employees now have greater flexibility to use Wellness Leave for medical and behavioral health appointments, wellness programs, health coaching, and other preventive services. This enhancement reflects the county's ongoing investment in expanding access to behavioral health resources, strengthening employee benefits, and fostering a healthier, more engaged workforce.

Charlotte County is committed to providing the best for its employees and looks forward to continuing work to ensure they uphold the standards the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health set forth.

Since 2019, Mental Health America has awarded the Bell Seal to hundreds of employers for supporting the mental health of 5.1 million employees combined, following decades of research into best practices in workplace mental health.

Learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers.