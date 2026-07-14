Traffic Advisory - St. Paul Boulevard Bridge Closure over Zephyr Waterway July 16-Aug. 5

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 14, 2026) – The St. Paul Boulevard bridge over the Zephyr Waterway will be closed from Thursday, July 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 5. This bridge closure is required for rehabilitation work to be completed by Structural Technologies.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Joseph Garrison, Structural Technologies at 954-242-8486

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