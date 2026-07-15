The Park at Larkspur Debuts in Crested Butte, Offering a Streamlined Approach to Modern Mountain Living

Six New Homesites Situated in an Exclusive Enclave

CRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, in partnership with Terraplén LLC, a privately held real estate investment and development firm, proudly introduces The Park at Larkspur, a limited collection of six homesites within the established Larkspur Loop neighborhood. Represented by global real estate advisors Kiley Flint and Jaima Giles-Alsum, the offering is the first step to a simplified process of mountain-market homeownership.

With the dramatic cliffs of Mt. Crested Butte rising beyond and Larkspur Lake at its doorstep, The Park at Larkspur introduces a thoughtful new approach to building in this mountain community. The limited collection of six fully entitled homesites is more than vacant land; it is an opportunity to build with greater confidence, clarity, and efficiency. Prices start at $400,000.

Luxuries include a private open-air pavilion designed for neighborhood gatherings, enhanced shoreline access for fishing and lake access, new trail connections linking homesites to the tennis and pickleball courts, a playground, and recreational amenities. These enhancements reinforce the community's commitment to an active, connected mountain lifestyle.

In addition, the neighborhood is minutes from The Club at Crested Butte and its Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed championship golf course. The historic charm of downtown Crested Butte, with acclaimed restaurants, galleries, and shops, is less than a five-minute drive, creating a rare balance between mountain serenity and vibrant community life.

"The lifestyle that makes Crested Butte so special is accessible from every homesite in the neighborhood, but Homesite Two enjoys one of the most coveted settings," said Kiley Flint of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. "Backing to open space, it captures sweeping views across Larkspur Lake toward the Town of Crested Butte, Red Lady, and Whetstone Mountain, creating an exceptional setting for a future mountain home."

Rather than beginning the custom home process from the ground up, buyers have the option to move forward with an experienced development and construction team already assembled. Conceptual architectural studies have been prepared to demonstrate the vision and possibilities within the neighborhood, and buyers can also retain the flexibility to bring their own architect and builder or pursue an independent vision, subject to applicable design guidelines and approvals.

“What sets The Park at Larkspur apart is not a required build package, but a thoughtfully established framework. Site planning, architectural vision, and an experienced development team have already been brought together, allowing buyers to move from land ownership toward construction with greater certainty if they choose,” said Sebastian Puente, Managing Member Terraplén LLC. “We’re excited to partner with LIV SIR on this one-of-a-kind project for our community.”

For those seeking an even more seamless experience, an experienced design-build team is available with developer terms, creating an efficient path from homesite purchase to completed residence. With lot sizes ranging from approximately 0.28 to 0.37 acres and the ability to build residences of up to approximately 4,000 square feet, The Park at Larkspur offers an opportunity to create a home tailored to your lifestyle.

“We chose to represent this project because all infrastructure, utilities, and entitlements are already in place, allowing owners to begin construction without the uncertainty often associated with purchasing raw land,” says Jaima Giles-Alsum of LIV SIR.

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

Contact Kiley Flint, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty at 970.596.3219 or kflint@livsothebysrealty.com, or Jaima Giles-Alsum at 970.275,9357 or jgiles@livsothebysrealty.com for more information.

About Terraplén LLC

Terraplén LLC is a privately held real estate investment and development firm that invests intellectual and capital resources to improve the built environment, creating value for its investor partners, tenants, and the community at large.

About Ridgeline Builders

Ridgeline Builders has over 20 years of experience crafting quality, detail-driven homes in the Upper Gunnison Valley. With a proven track record and deep local expertise, the firm has completed multiple custom residences in the Larkspur neighborhood.

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