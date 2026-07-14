Kelly Ayotte’s Child Care Promises Keep Falling Short

Kelly Ayotte’s claims to invest in New Hampshire’s child care shortage ring hollow, as reality sinks in for thousands of providers across the state who face large funding gaps. Ayotte and her Republican allies refused to invest in workforce grants that would have helped bolster the state’s child care workforce and were included in the state’s previous budget. Businesses could lose an estimated $56 million annually due to a lack of available licensed child care slots. Amidst the state’s ongoing child care crisis, Ayotte still has no concrete plan to restore funding for child care workforce grants that fell through under her watch. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grants would have helped providers “recruit and retain employees,” but after Ayotte’s plan to use these federal workforce grants collapsed, Ayotte failed to deliver an alternative. More than a year later, the program still has “not been funded” and the workforce grants “remain up in the air,” leaving providers facing critical staffing shortages. “Kelly Ayotte dropped the ball on one of the biggest challenges facing working families,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Instead of ensuring these critical grants were funded, she let the program stall and had no backup plan. The bottom line: New Hampshire families can’t afford Kelly.”

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