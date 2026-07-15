THE LEGEND OF KORRA IN CONCERT BRINGS THE AVATAR UNIVERSE BACK TO THE ROAD WITH 2027 GLOBAL TOUR

From The Producers of Global Blockbuster Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, The New Live Orchestral Experience Visits 20+ Cities Starting January 2027

Hearing that score performed live brings a new level of energy to the music, and allows audiences to experience the story in a completely different way.” — Emmy® Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the worldwide success of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Paramount, GEA Live, and Senbla today announced The Legend of Korra In Concert, a new live-to-picture orchestral experience that brings the acclaimed animated series to life on stage, combining live music with cinematic visuals. The U.S. tour to more than 20 cities will launch in Omaha on January 10, 2027, concurrent with a European leg to 10 cities beginning January 31. The tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of The Legend of Korra, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2012. The announcement arrives just ahead of next week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 and are available through www.legendofkorrainconcert.com The Legend of Korra In Concert comes from the producers of global touring sensations Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert and Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour, which together have sold more than a half million tickets across more than 25 countries, and established the franchise as one of the most successful live-to-film, animated concert tours in the world.The new production invites fans to experience Korra's world through a live symphonic performance synchronized with HD projections of memorable scenes from the series in chronological order. The story’s dynamic action and emotional storytelling merge with a score featuring classical orchestration and jazz, electronic, and world music influences. EmmyAward-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman's genre-defying compositions reflect the series' more modern setting and complex themes. Fans will also have access to exclusive tour merchandise available only at tour venues.“The music of The Legend of Korra explores a very different emotional and musical landscape than Avatar: The Last Airbender, blending orchestral, jazz, and electronic influences to reflect Korra’s more modern world,” says Zuckerman. “Hearing that score performed live brings a new level of energy to the music, and allows audiences to experience the story in a completely different way.”“Seeing the global response to Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert has been incredibly rewarding. The connection audiences have with this music and these stories is something you can feel in the room,” says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live and Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO at Senbla. “That experience made it clear there was a real appetite for more, and The Legend of Korra In Concert felt like the natural next step. There is strong crossover appeal with the Avatar franchise yet, it has its own tone and musical identity.”“As the Avatar Legends universe continues to evolve, we’re focused on creating experiences that are as bold and immersive as the stories themselves,” says Marie Marks, SVP, Head of Global Experiences, Paramount. “The Legend of Korra In Concert invites fans to step inside Korra’s world through powerful live music, bringing the story off the screen and into a dynamic, unforgettable adventure for audiences around the world.”Since its debut, The Legend of Korra has remained a favorite among fans of the Avatar Legends universe, expanding the franchise with new characters and deeper mythology. With global interest in the Avatar franchise reignited by Avatar Studios' upcoming animated projects — including Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 25, and Avatar: Seven Havens — The Legend of Korra In Concert arrives in time to capture a new wave of excitement and nostalgia.The Legend of Korra follows a powerful young hero who can control the elements, as she journeys to a bustling city to begin her airbending training and protect it from crime and growing rebellion. Set 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender, the action-packed series is available to stream on Paramount+.The tour schedule includes:January 10 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum TheatreJanuary 14 | Los Angeles, CA | The WilternJanuary 15 | Riverside, CA | Fox TheaterJanuary 16 | Tempe, AZ | Gammage AuditoriumJanuary 17 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the ArtsJanuary 18 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic TheatreJanuary 20 | Seattle, WA | 5th Avenue TheatreJanuary 21 | Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing ArtsJanuary 23 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsJanuary 24 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate TheatreJanuary 28 | Denver, CO | Buell TheatreJanuary 29 | Albuquerque, NM | Popejoy HallJanuary 30 | Las Vegas, NV | The Smith CenterJanuary 31 | Tucson, AZ | Fox TheatreFebruary 7 | Kansas City, MO | Muriel Kauffman TheatreFebruary 12 | Dallas, TX | Majestic TheatreFebruary 20 | Detroit, MI | Fisher TheatreFebruary 21 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside TheatreFebruary 23 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony HallMarch 4 | Boston, MA | Colonial TheatreMarch 5 | Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts CenterMarch 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings TheatreMarch 9 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson TheatreFor more information about The Legend of Korra In Concert, including tickets and tour dates, visit www.legendofkorrainconcert.com and follow @avatarlegends on Instagram and TikTok; and @AvatarLegends on YouTube.Note to media: press assets are available to view and download here # # #About The Legend of KorraThe Legend of Korra launched in April 2012 on Nickelodeon and ran for four seasons (52 episodes). Created and executive produced by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, The Legend of Korra is translated in more than 25 languages for Nickelodeon-branded channels internationally. The epic story of The Legend of Korra, set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender 70 years later, follows the journey of Avatar Korra, a 17-year-old girl striving to live up to the legacy of her predecessor Avatar Aang, while using her mastery of all four elements to confront political and spiritual unrest in a modernizing world.The property has translated into a successful ongoing graphic novel series. The first graphic novel storyline, Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, written by DiMartino, captured various top 10 sales spots across children's fiction, YA science fiction, and graphic novel categories. In 2025, The Legend of Korra became the spotlight focus of Season 4 of the Signal Award-winning podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements. To learn more about the Avatar Legends Universe, visit https://www.avatarstudiosofficial.com/ About Paramount Products & ExperiencesParamount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek and Yellowstone. To explore our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.About SenblaFounded by Ollie Rosenblatt in 2011, Senbla is a London-based concert promoter and producer operating across the UK and internationally, delivering over 600 shows annually in the UK and up to 200 worldwide. The company works across artist touring, film in concert productions, one-off special events, outdoor concerts, dance, theatre, family entertainment and experiential projects. Its live music portfolio includes major artists such as Diana Ross, Michael Bublé and Robbie Williams at leading venues nationwide. Senbla is a pioneer in films and series in concert, holding global licenses for titles including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and The Holiday, with over 500 performances worldwide, and has also produced broadcasted BBC concert specials such as A Life in Song. Its broader work spans experiential projects like Squid Game and Mundo Pixar Experience, theatre and family productions, and dance tours featuring Strictly Come Dancing talent. In 2019, Sony Music acquired a majority stake in the business.

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