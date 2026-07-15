RAW Rolling Papers Acquires RAW Genetics Brand IP, Expanding Into Cannabis Genetics and Seeds

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Joint Agreement Positions Rolling Paper and Accessories Brand for Future Expansion into Cannabis Genetics, Seeds and Culture-Driven Product Innovation

“RAW Genetics represents a passionate community of breeders and growers who genuinely care about the plant. It’s rawesome to build on that legacy while exploring new opportunities.” ” — Josh Kesselman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh Kesselman, the Founding Force Behind RAW® Rolling Papers, and Publisher of High Times Magazine, announced the company’s house of brands, HBI Innovations, has purchased ownership of RAW Genetics band name marks, laying the groundwork for future expansion into cannabis genetics and seeds.

HBI Innovations and RAW Genetics reached an assignment and license-back agreement that transfers ownership of the RAW Genetics intellectual property to HBI while allowing for an orderly transition period. As part of the agreement, RAW Genetics will continue operating during a limited transition period through the end of 2026 with new launches to be announced under the HBI Innovations stewardship in 2027.

“RAW has always been about honoring cannabis culture in its most rawthentic form, from the flower to the ritual surrounding it,” said Kesselman. “RAW Genetics represents a passionate community of breeders and growers who genuinely care about the plant. It’s rawesome to build on that legacy while exploring new opportunities in genetics, seeds and future collaborations.”

Founded by legacy breeder Bradley Van Gundy and his brother Mason Yerger, RAW Genetics is known for breeding stand-out cultivars like Stuffed French Toast, Z Pie, Zlushiez, Kami Kush, and the highly acclaimed Zikigai line, the namesake of their next project. Having built a reputation for producing strong flavor-forward profiles coupled with impressive bag appeal, their genetics quickly built demand with cultivators across the country, garnering awards nationwide.

Van Gundy, who has already begun development on his next chapter, Zikigai Garden, stated that the agreement creates a path forward for both parties that preserves the spirit of the brands while opening new doors for growth.

“RAW Genetics was built out of our deep love for this plant, and our endless pursuit of trying to find the best she has to offer. We’ve spent over twelve years building this company and we’re extremely proud of what we’ve created. When we started the company, I never fathomed an exit, but this feels like my baby is being drafted into the major leagues,” Van Gundy expressed. “While we’re still committed to our initial mission, and will continue our hunt under our new banner, Zikigai, we're extremely excited to see how far one of the biggest brands in the space can take her!”

The companies emphasized that the agreement was reached amicably and reflects a shared commitment to protecting and growing cannabis culture responsibly. Both parties will continue working collaboratively during the transition period.

Additional details regarding future genetics, seed offerings and collaborations will be announced at a later date.

About RAW®

RAW® is the world’s leading brand of unbleached rolling papers—trusted by millions for purity, quality and commitment to culture. Created with loving care and specially watermarked for a smooth, even burn, RAW has become a global symbol of authenticity and innovation in the smoking world. Founded by entrepreneur and visionary Josh Kesselman, RAW is more than a rolling paper brand, it’s a cultural movement. Under Kesselman’s leadership of HBI Innovations, RAW has spearheaded a wave of creative new products and remains fiercely dedicated to ethical business practices, transparency and giving back. In 2026, Kesselman launched the Zoolander inspired “Josh Kesselman Foundation for Making the World a Better Place” With $2.2 Million Endowment. Through this and the brand’s charitable initiative, RAW Giving, HBI has contributed over $5 Million to causes including clean water, animal rescue and global reforestation to make the world a better place.

About RAW Genetics

Known for uncovering some of the market’s most sought-after cultivars, RAW Genetics is a California-based legacy cannabis operator. Founded by brothers Bradly Van Gundy and Mason Yerger, the pair has spent more than 12 years developing one of the most respected boutique breeding programs in the world. Popularizing varietals like Stuffed French Toast, Z Pie, Zlushiez, Kami Kush, the cult-favorite Pineapple Pi-Chew, bred in collaboration with Ronin Seed Co., and the famed Zikigai line, the brand has been known for delivering rigorous, reliable, and extremely potent genetics to market. Building upon the strong foundation laid down through their work as RAW Genetics, the Van Gundy brothers will continue their hunt post acquisition under their new banner: Zikigai Garden.

You can find them online at @zikigai_garden & zikigaigarden.com



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