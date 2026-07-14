Back From His Luxury European Vacation: Here Are The Questions Ken Paxton Needs To Answer In His First Appearance Back In Texas

Paxton Fled Texas For The 4th of July Nearly Two Weeks Ago, And Has Been Dodging Questions On Voter Fraud And His Record Of Corruption

AUSTIN, TX —Texans have been asking where Ken Paxton is for weeks and today he finally comes out of hiding in a rare public appearance.

After being caught in a viral video on a luxury European vacation with his mistress abandoning Texas for America’s historic 250th anniversary, Ken Paxton has refused to answer questions about his growing list of scandals. From shocking new reports that Paxton appears to have committed voter fraud – a second-degree felony – to the Epstein-style sweetheart deal Paxton offered in the Adam Hoffman case, Paxton has plenty of questions to answer.

Here are questions for Paxton that Texans deserve answers to:

On Voter Fraud:

Does Ken Paxton believe he should be “ subject to the MAX penalty ” he’s recommended for those who commit voter fraud?

Will Ken Paxton provide any proof he is living at the address he used to vote in up to six recent elections?

Will Ken Paxton recuse himself from any investigation into these new criminal voter fraud claims?

On His Luxury European Vacation:

Why did Ken Paxton leave Texas for a luxury vacation in Europe for the 4th of July and America’s historic 250th anniversary?

What does Paxton have to say to the Texans struggling to afford groceries who are angry seeing him take lavish trips abroad as he asks for their vote?

Has Paxton used any taxpayer or campaign funding to cover costs for his vacations for himself and his mistress while they travel together?

On the Adam Hoffman Case:

Does Ken Paxton believe that Adam Hoffman should be registered as a sex offender in Texas?

Why did Ken Paxton’s office initially offer Hoffman only one day in jail, a plea deal so lenient even the Republican judge criticized it?

If he has nothing to hide, why won’t Paxton release the Hoffman Files as we have seen done in a bipartisan way with the Epstein files?

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“Ken Paxton can’t keep dodging questions. Texans deserve answers on if Ken Paxton, the state's top law enforcement official, committed voter fraud. Texans deserve to know why Paxton abandoned Texas for the 4th of July for a luxury vacation while families struggle here at home. Texans are fed up with corrupt politicians like Ken Paxton who rig the system with Epstein-style sweetheart deals. Voters are watching, and Paxton will be held accountable for his record of corruption come November.”