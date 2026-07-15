Law Firm Financial Services Firm Core Solutions Group, Inc. Officially Rebrands as Profit Kept

After nearly a decade serving law firm owners nationwide, the firm adopts a new name rooted in the mission, helping law firm owners keep more of what they make.

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly a decade serving law firm owners nationwide, the firm adopts a new name rooted in the mission that has defined its work since 2017 - helping law firm owners keep more of what they make.Core Solutions Group, a financial management firm serving law firm owners exclusively across the United States, has officially rebranded as Profit Kept. The name change, which took effect this month, reflects the firm's founding mission and the financial philosophy that has guided its work with more than 100 law firms over the past nine years.The rebrand marks a significant milestone for the firm and its founder, Chelsea Williams , who established Core Solutions Group in 2017 with a singular focus: providing law firm owners with the financial clarity, systems, and strategic support needed to build sustainable, profitable practices."The name Profit Kept captures something we have been doing since the beginning," said Williams. "Law firm owners work incredibly hard to build their practices. Our job has always been to make sure that work actually translates into financial results they can see, keep, and build on."The new name is rooted in Williams' money equation, which she teaches in her CFO frameworks:Money In - Money Out = Profit Kept.The Profit Kept equation - the foundation of the firm's financial philosophyAccording to Williams, most law firm owners have the first part of that equation working. Revenue is real, clients are paying, and the firm is running. What breaks down - and what Profit Kept is specifically built to address - is the gap between what a firm earns and what its owner actually keeps. That gap, she notes, is almost never a revenue problem. It is a systems problem.Founded with the belief that financial literacy is a right, not a privilege, Profit Kept works exclusively with law firm owners - a focus that has remained unchanged since the firm's founding. In nearly a decade, the firm has grown to serve more than 100 law firms across the United States, providing services ranging from law firm-specific bookkeeping and trust account reconciliation to fractional CFO support and education programs.Among those programs is Profit Ready, a structured financial education program designed to equip law firm owners with the foundational systems, frameworks, and confidence to lead the financial side of their firms - a direct extension of the mission now reflected in the firm's name.The firm's evolution from Core Solutions Group to Profit Kept represents not a change in direction but a sharpening of identity. Williams, who has spent her career bridging the gap between legal excellence and financial clarity, describes the rebrand as the firm finally saying out loud what it has always done.Williams traces the origin of that mission to an early encounter that shaped her understanding of financial education - a conversation she has carried with her throughout her career about the cost of leaving people without the financial knowledge they need to build the lives they are working toward. That conviction became the foundation of Core Solutions Group in 2017, and it remains the foundation of Profit Kept today.All services, programs, and client relationships continue without interruption under the Profit Kept name. The firm's website, email communications, and social media presence have been updated to reflect the new brand. More information is available at ProfitKept.comAbout Profit KeptProfit Kept is a national financial management firm serving law firm owners exclusively. Founded in 2017 by Chelsea Williams, Profit Kept provides law firm-specific bookkeeping, trust account reconciliation, backwork accounting, and fractional CFO services to owners across the United States. The firm's mission is to close the gap between what law firms earn and what their owners keep - through accurate financials, intentional cash systems, and strategic financial leadership. Learn more at ProfitKept.com.

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