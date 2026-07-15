FAMED CELEBRITY PHOTOGRAPHER TIMOTHY WHITE’S HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED MEMOIR, 'LIFE THROUGH MY LENS,' OUT ON JULY 21

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over four decades, world-renowned photographer Timothy White has captured the faces that define our culture; Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Aretha Franklin, Angelina Jolie, Whoopi Goldberg, Jay Z, Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton and hundreds more. Published by Storyteller Media (and distributed by Macmillan Publishers) on July 21, Life Through My Lens is the story behind those photographs, a candid memoir that reveals the journey, the heartbreaks, and the raw moments that shaped Timothy White’s career.White’s iconic images have graced magazine covers, film posters, and album jackets, cementing his reputation as one of the most sought-after photographers of our time. But behind the glamour of celebrity and the rush of jet-setting assignments lies a more personal, intimate journey: one of ambition, betrayal, and the search for meaning in a life lived at full speed.In Life Through My Lens, White pulls the curtain back on his career and his life, revealing not only the untold stories behind iconic images but also the deeper challenges of family secrets, fractured relationships, and the sudden reckoning that came when his father’s health collapsed. Told with grit, humor, and unflinching honesty, this memoir offers more than a portrait of pop culture, it is the story of a restless artist who learned, after years of chasing the perfect shot, that the most profound focus must ultimately be turned inward.Life Through My Lens is a riveting, real story about the man whose lens shaped the images of biggest stars in Hollywood and the humor and heartbreak artist and subject found in the close relationships that have lasted decades. White’s candid memoir recounts untold stories behind some of the most iconic images in entertainment and pop culture and what the man behind the camera learned along the way – an in-depth, first-hand account from a legendary photographer of what really happens between the shots.The memoir will be followed by a companion photography coffee table book featuring a rare collection of the images defining Timothy’s life and career.About Life Through My LensLegendary photographer Timothy White takes audiences behind some of the most iconic celebrity images of the last four decades. In the process, he reveals the real story isn’t fame, it’s what happens between the shots: trust, reinvention, heartbreak, risk, and survival. From photographing cultural giants like Whoopi Goldberg, Harrison Ford, and Aretha Franklin to buying a small town in the Mojave Desert where he staged unforgettable shoots, Timothy built a career by trusting instinct over convention. Beneath the glamorous world of Hollywood and rock ’n’ roll, the memoir explores the hidden emotional cost of success: financial collapse, betrayal, divorce, family loss, and Timothy’s reckoning with the parts of himself he spent decades trying to outrun. Through deeply personal stories about his parents, marriage, creative partnerships, and lifelong search for identity, Timothy reveals how photography became not just a profession, but a way of understanding memory, mortality, and human connection.About the Author – Timothy WhiteTimothy White is one of the most acclaimed celebrity photographers of the last four decades, whose images have helped define modern pop culture. His iconic portraits have appeared on the covers of Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire, People, and countless other leading publications around the world. Beyond magazines, White’s photography has been featured in international museum exhibitions, fine art collections, and on the posters, album covers, and advertising campaigns that shaped the visual identity of film and music from the 1980s through today. His work is set to be featured in the Film and TV Academy Museum in 2026. He has been named one of the “Most Important People in Photography” by American Photo magazine, received numerous Clio and Lucie awards, and his work resides in permanent collections at institutions such as the Smithsonian. With an eye equally attuned to intimacy and glamour, White has collaborated with the world’s most celebrated artists, actors, musicians, and cultural icons, creating timeless images that continue to resonate. In Still in Motion, he turns the camera inward for the first time, delivering not just a behind-the-scenes chronicle of pop culture but an unflinching memoir of a restless artist searching for truth, resilience, and authenticity.

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