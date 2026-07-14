Special Wisconsin NRB Meeting July 23

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) will convene for a special virtual meeting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The Board will act on items 1 and 2 as listed on the agenda.

The public is encouraged to watch the July meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

During the July meeting, the Board will be considering:

Request that the Board authorize a preliminary public hearing and comment period for the Statement of Scope for Emergency Board Order NH-10-26 (E) and Board Order NH-11-26, for proposed rules affecting ch. NR 12, related to wolf depredation claims

The complete July NRB meeting agenda is available on the DNR website.

In addition to being encouraged to watch the upcoming meeting, there are opportunities for the public to testify and to submit written comments about issues that come before the NRB. More information regarding public participation at Board meetings is available on the DNR website.