Activated Insights Releases 2026 Home Care Benchmarking Report, Spotlighting the Habits Behind Top Industry Performance

New data from record participation reveals a widening gap between home care agencies that measure performance and those that don't.

The agencies pulling ahead this year aren’t necessarily the ones with more resources. They’re the ones measuring what matters.” — Todd Austin

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 17 years, the Annual Benchmarking Report has served as one of the home care industry's most trusted sources of independent, provider-reported data, giving agencies nationwide a way to see how they measure up against their peers and where the industry as a whole is heading. Activated Insights today announced the release of its 2026 edition, which narrows its primary focus to home care and draws on its largest survey cohort to date.The clearest pattern in this year's data is a widening performance gap tied to measurement. Agencies that track every client inquiry report median revenue of $3.15 million, compared to $1.40 million among agencies that don't — a gap that has grown for five consecutive years.“The agencies pulling ahead this year aren’t necessarily the ones with more resources,” said Todd Austin, President and COO of Activated Insights. “They’re the ones measuring what matters and acting on what they find - which has been the whole premise of this report since the first agencies agreed to share their data seventeen years ago.”That same thread, measurement separating those who improve from those who stall, runs through the six themes in this year’s report: how satisfaction is fueling referrals and revenue, why caregiver turnover has stalled despite easing shortages, a widening confidence gap between compliance training and real-world skill-building, the tension between rising revenue and rising cost pressure, and the shift toward automation as a structural part of how agencies operate.The full 2026 Benchmarking Report, covering sales and marketing, recruitment and retention, finance, training, operations, and client and employee experience, is available now at activatedinsights.com/benchmarking . Join us at our upcoming webinar on July 21 where we’ll walk through the 6 key themes shaping home care in 2026. Save your seat at https://info.activatedinsights.com/6-key-findings-from-the-2026-benchmarking-report-1 About Activated InsightsActivated Insights helps over 16,000 long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry's leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute, and home-based care. Learn more at www.activatedinsights.com

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