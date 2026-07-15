OneAccord's When2AI Imprint Launches Two-Volume Field Guide to AI Adoption for Business Leaders

Book Cover: The Field Guide to The New Economy

New book gives operators and leaders a repeatable system for defensible AI work — Vol. I out now, Vol. II launches July 20.

J.R. has spent his career helping leaders see the patterns they can't see in themselves. This series applies that same discipline to the biggest operational blind spot most businesses have right now.” — Nick Anderson

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneAccord's When2AI Imprint today announced the launch of The Field Guide to the New Economy, a two-volume practitioner series by author J.R. Covey addressing how individual operators and organizational leaders can adopt artificial intelligence with discipline instead of guesswork. Volume I: Strategy & Tactics is available now in paperback on Amazon. Volume II: Leadership & Oversight, written for executives governing AI deployment at an organizational level, follows on July 20, 2026.

Most operators, the series argues, are using AI without a system for evaluating whether the output is any good, or who is accountable when it isn't. Volume I gives the individual operator a repeatable framework for producing defensible work with AI. Volume II gives the organization's leadership the governance layer above it: the business case, the deployment sequencing, and the acceptable-use standards needed before AI is scaled across a team.

“Most operators evaluate their output against their own previous work, which is the lowest possible bar. The question is not whether this is better than the last one you wrote. The question is whether it is better than the best one your competitor is going to send.”

J.R. Covey | Author, The Field Guide to the New Economy | Principal, OneAccord

About The Field Guide to the New Economy

Volume I (ISBN 979-8-9965952-0-4) and Volume II (ISBN 979-8-9965952-1-1) are published in paperback, 6x9, by the When2AI Imprint. Both volumes are available on Amazon. Covey is also the creator of the When2AI diagnostic platform, which generates AI deployment use-case reports for businesses based on size, industry, and need.

“J.R. has spent his career helping leaders see the patterns they can't see in themselves. This series takes that same discipline and applies it to the biggest operational blind spot most businesses have right now, which is how they're actually using AI. We're proud to publish it.”

Nick Anderson | CEO | OneAccord

Looking Ahead

Volume II: Leadership & Oversight publishes July 20, 2026, extending the series from individual practice to

organizational governance.

About OneAccord

OneAccord is a business advisory and consulting firm headquartered in Kirkland, WA. With more than 25 years of experience and 750+ client engagements across 27 states, OneAccord partners with leadership teams to clarify strategy, align organizations, and build the execution discipline needed to grow. Services include strategic planning, business coaching, talent advisory, and fractional and interim C-suite leadership. Guided by its core values of Truth, Compassion, and Service, the firm is committed to its mission: Building Value. Built on Values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.