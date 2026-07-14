Senator Wiener Calls For ICE Accountability Following Murders in Maine and Texas: “These murders will…

Senator Wiener’s No Kings Act (SB 747) is a model for how states and Congress can ensure accountability for ICE by restoring the ability to sue ICE officers and other federal officials for violations of the Constitution.

SAN FRANCISCO – Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers shot and killed two people during routine traffic stops in the past week, one in Houston and one in Maine. These killings bring the total number of ICE killings in Trump’s second term to six , and the number of people fired on by officers to 22.

In the wake of the killings, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) called for greater accountability for ICE officer misconduct by passing his Senate Bill 747, The No Kings Act. The bill would restore the ability to sue ICE officers and other federal officials for violations of constitutional rights after the Supreme court gutted those legal remedies in recent years. It is expected to receive its final vote in the California Legislature in August.

“ICE is continuing to execute civilians in broad daylight, and under the Trump Administration they face zero consequences.

“These murders will continue until ICE knows they face real consequences for lawless behavior. With the Supreme Court rampaging through our system of checks and balances, it’s up to Congress and the states to check ICE’s assault on American communities.

“The No Kings Act restores people’s right to sue ICE and other federal officials for violations of the constitution, including ICE murder. Bringing ICE officers to court for overreach is a critical step to ending the impunity driving this killing spree.

“We must pass the No Kings Act in California, in other states, and in Congress as soon as possible to stop the impunity and end the killings.”

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