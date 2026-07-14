California continues illegal cannabis crackdown, seizing more than 63,000 pounds of illegal cannabis in three months

SACRAMENTO – Highlighting the state’s continued efforts to dismantle illegal cannabis operations tied to organized crime, environmental destruction and threats to public safety, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced new results from California’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF). Last updated on July 14th, 2026

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