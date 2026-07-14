Leveraging Technology in the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

Today, the Subcommittees on Indian and Insular Affairs and Oversight and Investigations held a joint hearing on efforts to combat the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) crisis. Subcommittee Chairmen Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) issued the following statements in response:

“Every tribal community deserves to know that when someone goes missing or becomes the victim of violent crime, every available resource is being brought to bear to find them and deliver justice,” said Chairman Hurd. “As the Trump administration continues to prioritize the use of new technologies and innovative approaches to strengthen public safety in Indian Country, Congress has a responsibility to examine how those tools can better support tribal communities. That is exactly what today’s hearing focused on—how emerging technologies, stronger coordination and improved information sharing can strengthen the response to the MMIP crisis and better equip law enforcement to deliver justice.”

“For far too long, tribal communities have endured the heartbreaking crisis of MMIP,” said Chairman Gosar. “Today’s hearing reinforced what we already know: the crisis of MMIP demands sustained attention and meaningful action. We heard firsthand how stronger coordination among law enforcement, advanced forensic technology and innovative investigative tools are helping bring answers to grieving families and justice to victims. Congress must continue supporting these efforts and uphold our trust responsibility to tribal communities by ensuring those responsible are brought to justice and Indian Country is made safer.”

Background

Tribal communities have long faced a crisis of violence, referred to as MMIP. Rates of murder, rape and violent crime among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations exceed national averages, with an estimated 84 percent of AI/AN women and 82 percent of AI/AN individuals experiencing violence in their lifetimes. This has prompted Congress and federal agencies to address gaps in data collection, increase law enforcement coordination and employ innovative methods to improve security in tribal communities and work to solve these cases

It is a priority of the Trump administration to enhance law enforcement efforts at the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to combat the crisis. By allocating resources to address the crisis, like advanced DNA and genetic analysis, AI-powered sonar devices capable of scanning deep water and drones equipped with LiDAR, infrared or thermal imaging optics, law enforcement officers in Indian Country have additional tools they need to make progress in addressing this crisis.