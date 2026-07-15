PteroDynamics to Exhibit at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow, taking place July 20-24 at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre. PteroDynamics will exhibit in the USA Partnership Pavilion, Hall 2, Booth 2328, where attendees can meet with CEO Matthew Graczyk to learn more about the revolutionary Transwingautonomous aircraft system (UAS).Held every two years, the Farnborough International Airshow is one of the world's premier aerospace, aviation, space, and defense industry events, attracting leaders in the commercial and defense communities from around the world. The five-day showcase brings together more than 100,000 visitors and 1,400 exhibitors from around the globe.“The rapid advances in autonomous UAS aircraft are proving to be indispensable for both commercial and military applications,” said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. “PteroDynamics is excited to be at this marquee global airshow to meet with operators and industry partners to discuss how the Transwing’s stand-out performance and flexible multi-mission capabilities can provide a better solution for a variety of essential missions, like maritime resupply, contested logistics, and reconnaissance and surveillance.”PteroDynamics’ patented Transwing VTOL aircraft design folds its wings to seamlessly transition between configurations optimized for vertical flight and winged horizontal flight. It delivers superior VTOL stability and gust tolerance, requires no launch or recovery infrastructure, and occupies one-third or less ground footprint than other VTOL aircraft with a comparable wingspan.PteroDynamics is building momentum internationally. Earlier this year, the company announced it secured a contract from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) to supply Transwing P4 aircraft to support RAN’s autonomous maritime distributed logistics capabilities, with the option to purchase larger P5 Transwing VTOL UAS systems for future delivery. The P4 Transwing has a maximum take-off weight of 89 pounds (41 kg) with a maximum payload of 15 pounds (6.8 kg). In 2025, the U.S. Navy awarded PteroDynamics a contract for the company's larger fifth-generation P5 Transwing, which will have a maximum take-off weight of 330 pounds (145 kg) and a range of over 400 nautical miles (740 km) carrying a 50-pound (23 kg) payload at 70 (36 m/s) knots. Initial flight testing begins later this summer.About PteroDynamics Inc.PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics' patented Transwingaircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight, combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superb VTOL performance in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform that overcomes inherent limitations in other VTOL designs. Transwing's unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.