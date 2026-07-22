US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Ship-Submarine Veteran Who Had Shipyard Duty and Now Has Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to the USA's Best Lawyers for Compensation

"The attorneys we recommend have decades of experience representing individuals with asbestos-related diseases and focus on helping clients pursue the best possible compensation for their injuries.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Navy Veterans Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma Advocate is encouraging Navy ship and submarine veterans who spent time at a Navy shipyard and have recently been diagnosed with asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma to call 866-714-6466 anytime for very specific information about legal representation and potential compensation options. Most navy veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1983 on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard and now have lung cancer never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

According to the Advocate, "The attorneys we recommend have decades of experience representing individuals with asbestos-related diseases and they focus on helping clients pursue the best possible compensation for their injuries." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate is specifically referring to veterans with lung cancer or mesothelioma who worked at or were assigned to shipyards including:

* Norfolk, Virginia

* Bremerton, Washington

* Hunters Point, California

* Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

* Bangor, Maine

* Brooklyn Navy Shipyard, New York

* New London, Connecticut

* Boston Navy Shipyard, Massachusetts

* Philadelphia Navy Shipyard, Pennsylvania

* Mare Island, California

* Charleston Navy Shipyard, South Carolina



According to the U.S. Navy Veterans Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma Advocate, "For more than two decades, we have assisted Navy veterans diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma by helping them connect directly with the nation's most experienced attorneys who focus on these types of cases. We are available to discuss compensation as well as provide direct access to these remarkable lawyers anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate notes that asbestos was widely used in Navy ships, submarines, shipyards, and maintenance facilities before the early 1980s. As a result, veterans who worked alongside shipyard personnel or participated in ship repairs may have experienced significant asbestos exposure.

The organization encourages veterans, family members, and caregivers to reach out if a loved one served in the Navy, spent time at a shipyard, and has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Eligibility Considerations

Individuals seeking compensation for asbestos-related illnesses may wish to consider the following factors:

* Exposure to asbestos must have occurred before 1983 during military service or civilian employment.

* The diagnosis of mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer is recent, preferably within the past one or two years.

* The individual experienced substantial occupational asbestos exposure involving multiple asbestos-containing products.

Common occupations associated with higher exposure include mechanics, machinists, electricians, welders, construction workers, plumbers, pipefitters, maintenance personnel, repair crews, and veterans who worked alongside shipyard workers.

* The individual can provide details regarding when, where, and how the asbestos exposure occurred, as this information may be important when pursuing a legal claim.



The U.S. Navy Veterans Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma Advocate states that these factors can help attorneys evaluate potential compensation claims. Veterans or family members seeking additional information are encouraged to call 866-714-6466 to discuss their situation. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

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