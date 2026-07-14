Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Steck Announce $1.2 Million for Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 14, 2026

Pictured in the photo with Speaker Heastie at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is (from left to right): Vice President of Shelter Operations Nancy Haynes, Ambassador Dog and Alumnus Cloud, Assemblymember Phil Steck, Village of Menands Mayor Brian Marsh, Village of Menands Deputy Mayor and Albany County Legislator Tim Lane.

Speaker Carl Heastie today continued his annual statewide tour with Assemblymember Phil Steck, touring the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands and announcing $1.2 million in funding for the Behavioral Rehabilitation and Outreach Center (BROC).

“Rescue shelters like the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society are assets to the local community where abused, neglected and homeless animals receive the care they need to become adopted,” said Speaker Heastie. “I thank Assemblymember Steck for showing me this beloved Capital Region rescue shelter that provides critical services to ensure vulnerable animals find responsible and loving families.”

“As the largest animal rescue shelter in the Capital Region, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is an important community pillar that provides vital services for animals in bad situations,” said Assemblymember Steck. “The shelter provides the highest standard of care for all pets and animals it takes in, and I will always work hard to ensure they have the resources they need to continue offering the best services possible. I thank Speaker Heastie for being here today to see the important work of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and their impact on Capital Region families.”

“We are grateful to Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Steck for taking the time to see firsthand how the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society serves both animals and people throughout the Capital Region,” said Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, President and CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. “The Behavioral Rehabilitation and Outreach Center represents the next chapter in our mission, expanding our capacity to rehabilitate vulnerable animals, provide education and training, and respond to emergencies when our community needs us most. Support from our state leaders helps move this vision closer to reality.”

Together, Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Steck took a tour of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and announced $1.2 million in funding for the proposed Behavioral Rehabilitation and Outreach Center to expand the shelter’s services and provide vital education and emergency support for the community. Currently, the rescue shelter is limited in its ability to provide critical services like community training classes, children’s programming, humane education, and emergency resources. The BROC expansion project will enable the shelter to offer dedicated spaces for critical services such as behavioral rehabilitation, education, and emergency sheltering.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is the largest animal rescue shelter in the Capital Region.