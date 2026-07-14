Synthreo Raises $2.5 Million to Bring Agentic AI to SMB and Mid-Market Businesses Through Managed Service Providers

Nine of the most accomplished operators and executives in the managed services industry back the seed round together joined by Top Down.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synthreo, the enterprise agentic AI platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the close of its $2.5 million seed financing round. What sets this round apart isn't just the capital, it's who's behind it. Nine (listed below) of the managed services industry's leading builders and operators, formed a dedicated investment entity, Synthreo Holding, LLC, to back the company together, with Top Down Ventures also participating. Kevin Blake joins Synthreo's board as a director, and Arlin Sorensen, founder of HTG Peer Groups and one of the most influential figures in managed services, continues as an independent board advisor to Synthreo.Each investor is a proven leader in the managed services channel, bringing decades of experience building, scaling, and exiting some of the most successful companies in the industry. The group behind Synthreo Holding, LLC includes:• Kevin Blake, president of Integris and former CEO of TechMD• Rashaad Bajwa, founder and CEO of Integris• David Bellini, co-founder of ConnectWise and CEO of CyberFOX• Adam Slutskin, co-founder, president, and chief revenue officer of CyberFOX• David Bridges, president of VC3• Kris Laskarzewski, chief transformation officer of Integris• Travis Hayes, chief information officer of TechMD, now part of Integris• Arlin Sorensen, founder of HTG Peer Groups, now IT Nation Evolve• Lauchlin Johnston, founder and CEO of LMJ ConsultingRather than investing independently, the group chose to form a dedicated investment entity to back Synthreo, underscoring a shared conviction in the company's strategy, technology, and long-term opportunity in the market.The financing follows a year of intensive product development and the platform's official launch in November 2025. In Q2, Synthreo and its partners tripled combined technology and services revenue, driving growing adoption among MSPs and their customers looking for a secure, production-ready approach to enterprise AI. It positions the company to accelerate its platform, expand engineering and partner success, and deepen its investment in the technologies powering the next generation of managed services.MSPs are moving beyond experimentation. They are deploying AI solutions for customers who expect security, governance, and measurable business outcomes. That shift is creating demand for platforms built around the operational realities of managed services, not adapted for them after the fact.Synthreo was founded to meet that need, and it is the only complete AI-native platform built for MSPs and their clients to consume AI at the level enterprise organizations do, all on Synthreo's own IP. Threo gives every client a white-labeled, workspace-agnostic AI environment with secure Zero Data Retention access to frontier models and hundreds of managed models with automatic model failover, on the web and a managed mobile app. Wingtip, Synthreo's autonomous assistant, turns plain English requests into planned, executed, finished work. Pylon, the AI-native agent builder and runtime, supports fully autonomous agents along with MCP importation and hosting. Canopy ties it together with complete multi-tenant governance and management, giving MSPs one pane of glass across every client environment.Consumer AI tools stop at suggestions. Workflow platforms stop at the canvas. Synthreo closes the loop, from plain English request to production agent, and puts the MSP's brand on it, with the reliability, security, and operational control enterprise clients expect."AI is reshaping everything, MSPs are positioned to help their customers adopt it securely and responsibly," said Callen Sapien, CEO & Co-Founder of Synthreo. "MSPs deserve more than generic AI tools adapted for the channel. They need infrastructure built for how they operate. This investment allows us to accelerate our platform, deepen our partner support, and help more providers turn AI into a meaningful, recurring business.""As operators, we have watched plenty of AI products demo well and fall apart in production," said Kevin Blake and Kris Laskarzewski, long-time MSP leaders and veterans. "We backed Synthreo because it's built for how MSPs actually run: multi-tenant, governed, and deployable under our own brand. We have seen what it takes to deliver for SMB clients at scale. This is the platform we would want running in our own businesses, and we put our own money behind it.""We built Founders Fund I to back infrastructure companies purpose-built for the MSP channel, and Synthreo is precisely that," said Joel Abramson, Managing Partner at Top Down Ventures. "The platform is built to run AI across hundreds of client environments from day one: multi-tenant, security-first, and designed for the way MSPs actually operate. The traction they have built and the caliber of the operators and co-investors who joined this round are a strong signal of where this market is heading."The conviction extends beyond the investor group. Sorensen has served as an independent board advisor since the company's launch. "Over the past three decades, I've watched the managed services industry reinvent itself several times as new technologies reshaped customer expectations," Sorensen said. "Artificial intelligence is the next major inflection point. MSPs need more than access to AI. They need a platform that helps them deploy it securely, operationalize it at scale, and create lasting value for their clients. That's what attracted me to Synthreo. They're building technology specifically for how MSPs work, and this industry is better for it."The funding will accelerate Synthreo's engineering, product, and partner success organizations while expanding its enterprise agentic AI capabilities. As adoption accelerates across the channel, the company remains focused on one outcome: helping MSPs deliver AI their clients pay for and keep paying for.About SynthreoSynthreo is the enterprise agentic AI platform built for the MSP channel. It enables MSPs to build, deploy, govern, and monetize AI across their own organizations and their customers. With enterprise-grade security, multi-tenant architecture, and production-ready infrastructure, Synthreo gives managed service providers the foundation to turn artificial intelligence into scalable, recurring services. Learn more at synthreo.ai.About Top Down VenturesTop Down Ventures is a VC firm focused on early-stage companies serving the Managed Service market. Founders Fund I, closed at US$28 million in 2026, is the first institutional venture fund dedicated exclusively to early-stage MSP centric companies. Learn more at topdownventures.com.

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