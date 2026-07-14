Concierge Auctions Announces July Auctions: Over US$265M of Marquee Properties

Top luxury markets spanning North America lead the lineup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents over US$265 million in marquee properties as part of its June auction lineup. The tailored selection features some of the world's finest offerings spanning North America, including the top luxury markets of Bel Air, Los Angeles; Maui, Hawaii; New York City, New York; Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Scottsdale, Arizona; and more. Bidding will open via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, with most properties closing live over the course of our two-day ‘America 250’ sale from two of New York’s most iconic venues, The Dominick Soho on July 28 and Sotheby’s New York at the Breuer Building on July 29.

‘America 250’ Day 1: The Dominick Soho

San José Province, Costa Rica

Bidding opens 21 July.

Listed for US$11.995M.

Starting bids expected between $3.5M–$6.5M.

Perched in the mountains of Escazú, Las Catalinas de Pico Blanco is a singular medieval-inspired estate commanding panoramic views across the Central Valley. Designed by acclaimed architect Rodrigo Trejos, the 15-plus acre property unfolds across several distinctive wings—offering an irreplaceable combination of architectural artistry, privacy, and self-sufficient infrastructure rarely found anywhere in the world. Offered in cooperation with Todd Cutter of 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Images credited to James Fallas.

Lahaina, West Maui, Hawaii

Bidding opens 22 July.

Listed for US$9.5M.

Starting bids expected between $4.5M–$6.5M.

Within the prestigious gated enclave of Pu’unoa, 65 Wili Okai Way graces five manicured acres on the slopes of the West Maui Mountains, commanding sweeping tri-island ocean views. A private guest home, infinity-edge saline pool, bespoke metalwork by artist Larry Padilla, and a fully owned solar system define a property of exceptional craftsmanship and tropical grandeur. Offered in cooperation with Debbie Arakaki of Compass Hawaii and Mary Anne Fitch of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Images credited to Travis Rowen and Andrew Keith.

Stowe, Vermont

Bidding opens 15 July.

Listed for US$5.5M.

Starting bids expected between $2M–$3.5M.

Set on 39 acres with views of the Worcester Range, 2455 West Hill Road sits minutes from Stowe Mountain Resort and direct access to the VAST trail network. Three fireplaces, a finished entertainment basement, private pond, and a four-car gear garage make the property as well-suited to deep winter as to summer. Offered in cooperation with Kelley King of Pall Spera Company Realtors. Images credited to Pall Spera Company Realtors and Concierge Auctions.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Bidding opens 15 July.

Listed for US$4.8M.

Starting bids expected between $1M–$2.2M.

Unit 6 at The Trust occupies the entire sixth floor of this landmark Modernist building on Tryon Street, with private elevator entry and two covered terraces overlooking Uptown Charlotte. The residence features a 1,162-bottle wine room, a chef’s kitchen, and full home automation, steps from the best of the city. Offered in cooperation with Shane McDevitt of The McDevitt Agency. Images credited to Matthew Benham Photography.

Gulf Breeze, Florida

Bid through 28 July.

Listed for US$4.25M.

Current high bid US$2.125M.

320 North Sunset Boulevard—designed by architect Darrell Fleeger and built in 1972 on the waterfront in Gulf Breeze Proper, this Pensacola Bay residence features irreplaceable materials—Georgia sandstone, wormy mahogany, and Amazonian wormwood—180 feet of bay frontage, a private atrium garden, and tiered balconies with panoramic views of the 3-Mile Bridge. Offered in cooperation with Lorraine Brackin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty. Images credited to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services / PenFed Realty.

Cle Elum, Central Washington

Bid through 28 July.

Listed for US$4.25M.

Current high bid $2.19M.

A retreat beyond compare along the western ridge of Lookout Mountain—94 pristine acres commanding panoramic views across the Cle Elum and Kittitas mountain ranges. 3653 Hart Road borders a protected 500-acre elk conservatory, this estate of rare natural grandeur offers dual private gates, a year-round heated pool and spa, and refined interiors defined by natural stone, rich timber, and expansive glass. Offered in cooperation with Mark Popach of Compass. Images credited to Clarity Northwest.

Hunt Country, Virginia, United States

Bidding opens 17 July.

Listed for US$3.999M.

Starting bids expected between $1.25M–$2.65M

3252 Winchester Road—A 1840 Greek Revival estate on 97 conserved acres in Virginia’s Hunt Country, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. This grand manor house features heart pine floors, 12-foot ceilings, a paneled study with White House salvage pine, renowned formal gardens, a heated pool, and three stables totaling 17 stalls. Offered in cooperation with Mona Botwick of Samson Properties. Images credited to Samson Properties.

‘America 250’ Day 2: Sotheby’s New York at the Breuer Building

Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

Bidding opens 15 July.

Listed for US$29.9M.

Starting bids expected between $7M–$15M.

The final full house commission of celebrated Classicist Cole Smith, this magnificent Old Highland Park estate commands a rare acre-plus corner lot along a verdant greenbelt. 3711 Lexington Avenue features exquisite craftsmanship throughout a commercial-grade structure, a soaring two-story Great Room, near-Olympic natatorium, seven fireplaces, and a primary suite of extraordinary distinction define a residence without peer. Offered in cooperation with Listed by Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Stephen Reed and Shoot2Sell.

New York City, New York

Bidding opens 15 July.

Listed for US$14.9M.

Starting bids expected between $6M–$9M.

Situated in one of Manhattan’s most coveted enclaves, this meticulously renovated penthouse enjoys an unparalleled position overlooking the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park. 170 5th Avenue features a private roof terrace and the building’s famed golden cupola reveal sweeping 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline—a once-in-a-generation residence where historic architecture and contemporary luxury converge. In a remarkable philanthropic gesture, all proceeds from the sale will benefit the Gorongosa Project in Mozambique, adding a meaningful legacy to this extraordinary offering. Offered in cooperation with Claire Groome and Lawrence Treglia of Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Eitan Gamliely and Shawn May Photography.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Bidding opens 15 July.

Listed for US$7M.

Starting bids expected between $3M–$4M.

At The Dusty Boot, Old West character and modern artistry converge across 25-plus acres in a gated, Santa Fe community. Featured in the Wall Street Journal, this estate—comprising a Steven Samuelson Studio-designed double adobe Pueblo-revival residence, a standalone guest house, a world-class equestrian compound envisioned by Pedro Marquez, a climate-controlled studio and executive office suite, and a stunning buildable site—commands 360-degree views of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains. Offered in cooperation with Ricky Allen and Tara Earley of Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Daniel Nadelbach and Aram Herrera.

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Bidding opens 16 July.

Listed for US$3.495M.

Starting bids expected between $1.5M–$2M

This private sanctuary spans 12 acres and is backed by protected lands. 2103 Street Road whispers history through Pre-Columbus wood and hand-hewn details, yet embraces modern comfort throughout. A heated pool, guest cottage, and versatile spaces create the perfect setting for sophisticated entertaining and gracious living. Offered in cooperation with Kevin Steiger and Doug Pearson of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and Concierge Auctions.

Additional Auctions:

Aspen, Colorado

Bid through 17 July.

Listed for US$99M.

Current high bid US$30M.

Elk Mountain Lodge—A 52-acre legacy sanctuary, impossible to recreate. Seven guest cabins frame sweeping Elk Mountain views alongside a main residence blending luxury with sustainability. Two ponds, river frontage, and frontier-inspired craftsmanship define this singular Aspen compound—remote and awe-inspiring, yet just 11 miles from downtown. Offered in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass. Images credited to Shawn O’Connor..

Silverleaf, Scottsdale, Arizona

Bidding opens 16 July.

Listed for US$21.895M.

Vistaero—Rising from a five-acre hillside within North Scottsdale’s most prestigious guard-gated enclave, Silverleaf, this newly completed, turnkey estate is the work of architect Scott Carson, and interior designer Kristin Hazen. Sweeping mountain views, resort-style outdoor living, a 18-car garage, a speakeasy, and a private guest wing with separate entrance define a residence conceived for the most discerning buyer. Offered in cooperation with David Newcombe and Heather Gagne of Compass. Images credited to LuxHunters.

Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bid through 16 July.

Listed for US$16.5M.

Current high bid US$9.5M.



A timeless Lower Bel Air estate blending classic architecture, warm organic materials, and effortless California living. 10950 Bellagio Road—thoughtfully expanded in 2022—offers a new primary suite, guest suite, garage, and attic conversion, the residence features vaulted beam ceilings, heated stone floors, a private elevator, La Cornue kitchen, and seamless indoor-outdoor living centered around a dramatic waterfall pool overlooking the fairways of the Bel-Air Country Club. A rare legacy property offering privacy, scale, and character in one of the world’s most coveted neighborhoods. Offered in cooperation with Trey Alligood of Douglas Elliman of California. Images credited to Gavin Cater.



New York City, New York

Bid through 16 July.

Listed for US$18.75M.

Current high bid US$6M.

Perched atop Hampshire House on Billionaires’ Row, this three-story penthouse spans the 38th and 39th floors within one of New York City’s most iconic roofs. 150 Central Park South has pre-approved, shovel-ready plans by award-winning SPAN Architecture envision glass-wrapped living with four terraces, sweeping Central Park views, and continued annual carrying costs of approximately $60,000. Offered in cooperation with Tal Rezinik of Nest Seekers LLC. Images credited to SPAN Architecture.

Bradbury, Los Angeles, California

Bid through 15 July.

Listed for US$10.5M.

Current high bid US$2M.

A singular vision awaits at Bradbury Estates Ranch. The property offers visionary buyers two distinct paths: a proposed collection of 14 bespoke estate parcels perched in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, or a singular trophy residential or equestrian mega-compound, within one of California’s most discreet and storied enclaves. Offered in cooperation with Scott Tamkin and Melinda Tamkin of Compass California. Images credited to Brian Trifon.

Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Bid through 30 July.

Listed for US$1.95M.

Current high bid US$850K.

Casa Java is a newly built luxury jungle estate steps from Playa La Vaca with eight en-suite bedrooms and multi-unit rental flexibility. An infinity pool overlooks the ocean, and dedicated staff accommodations support seamless on-site operations. The property is well suited for premium short-term rentals, wellness retreats, or boutique hospitality in Manuel Antonio’s top tourism market. Offered in cooperation with Shawn Ferguson of Exclusive Homes Costa Rica. Images credited to Concierge Auctions.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.



For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.





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