"DEC Does What?!" Podcast Episode 38: Celebrating 20 Years of Environmental Justice Investments

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today released the latest episode of “DEC Does What?!”, a podcast that features conversations with DEC experts about the agency’s wide-ranging efforts to protect New Yorkers and the environment. Episode 38 discusses how DEC’s Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) provides funding opportunities to support environmental and social investments in communities across the state of New York.

In this episode, hosts DEC Chief of Staff and Deputy Commissioner for Equity and Justice Adriana Espinoza and Region 4 Director Sean Mahar talk with Marilyn Moore, Environmental Program Specialist with OEJ. They discuss how grants help support disadvantaged and environmental justice communities that have been historically impacted by environmental pollution and climate change.

Listeners will learn about the role of DEC’s OEJ staff in overseeing the distribution of $44 million to 365 projects during the last two decades, and how funding amplifies the work of community-based organizations, not-for-profits, and tribal organizations leading the charge on local environmental justice efforts. This episode also highlights OEJ’s role in implementing environmental justice law and policy through the Climate Justice Working Group, Permanent Environmental Justice Advisory Group, and other entities overseeing implementation of these policies at DEC and statewide.