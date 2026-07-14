New to Fort Leavenworth? Munson Pharmacy makes transferring and filling prescriptions easy

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — For many families arriving at Fort Leavenworth, unpacking boxes, enrolling children in school, and settling into a new community often take priority. One task that shouldn't add to the stress is managing prescription medications.

Patients who arrive with remaining refills on prescriptions from another Defense Health Agency military treatment facility can often continue filling those medications at Munson Army Health Center without scheduling a medical appointment immediately.

"PCS season is one of our busiest times of the year because we're welcoming so many new beneficiaries to Fort Leavenworth," said Dr. Jason Brozek, a pharmacist and chief of Munson’s Department of Pharmacy. "Our goal is to make sure patients experience a seamless transition in their pharmacy care so they can focus on getting settled into their new home."

Patients with eligible prescriptions that have refills remaining can request a refill by calling Munson's automated refill line at 913-946-7813 and entering the numeric portion of the prescription number found on the medication label.

The service is available for prescriptions originally filled at another Defense Health Agency military treatment facility.

Beyond supporting newly arrived military families, Munson Army Health Center's Pharmacy provides prescription services for active-duty service members, retirees and their eligible family members.

Also worth noting, Munson provides additional services that can reduce in-person wait times when using the pharmacy. New prescriptions can be activated using Q-Anywhere, the pharmacy's preferred text-based system, by texting "Get in line" to 833-851-1505 during pharmacy business hours. Patients may also activate prescriptions in person or by calling the pharmacy through the call center toll free at 1 888-269-0109, option 2.

For added convenience, many prescriptions can be picked up from Munson's ScriptCenter from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at the South Entrance, allowing patients to retrieve eligible medications without waiting in the pharmacy lobby during operating hours.

“We are very proud to serve our military community. For those transferring from larger military posts, we think you’ll be quite satisfied with the ease of using your pharmacy benefit at Munson,” said Brozek.

The pharmacy also offers a secure medication take-back program for proper disposal of unwanted medications and an over-the-counter medication program that provides select medications at no cost for short-term illnesses.

Patients transferring prescriptions from civilian retail pharmacies may also request that Munson transfer eligible prescriptions on their behalf by contacting the pharmacy call center. Having the prescription bottle available when calling will help staff complete the transfer more quickly.

For more information about pharmacy services, prescription refills, transfer options, and hours of operation, visit the Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy page at https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy