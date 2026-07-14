County Executive Bello Introduces Legislation To Opt-in To Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption

July 14th, 2026

Proposed local law would lower property tax bills for qualifying local veterans to honor their service and sacrifice.

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Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today introduced legislation to the County Legislature that would implement a property tax exemption for qualifying veterans. The proposed local law would officially opt Monroe County into New York State’s expanded real property tax exemption program, providing meaningful financial relief to local veterans who have served our nation.

Under the New York State framework, the program allows local taxing jurisdictions to offer property tax exemptions to qualified veterans based on their military service. To qualify, applicants must be an honorably discharged veteran and considered to be permanently and totally disabled as a result of military service. The tax exemption only applies to a veteran’s primary residence.

When approved, the program will reduce the county portion of property tax bills for eligible veteran homeowners across Monroe County.

"Our veterans stepped up and sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are supported when they return home," said County Executive Bello. "By adopting this state exemption program, we are providing tangible, long-overdue property tax relief directly to the men and women who earned it. This is more than just good fiscal policy; it is a reflection of our community's profound gratitude. I strongly urge the County Legislature to move forward and pass this legislation without delay."

“Implementing this tax exemption for 100% disabled veterans is the right thing to do,” said Laura Heltz, the executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center. “We commend County Executive Bello for ensuring that Monroe County veterans receive the recognition and tax relief they have earned through their service and sacrifice to our country. This commitment truly honors those who have given so much on behalf of all Americans.”

Opting in to this State program expands Monroe County's ongoing efforts to support the local veteran population by making home ownership more affordable and encouraging veterans to plant deep roots in our local neighborhoods.

Pending legislature approval, the property tax exemption’s application process will be administered through the city or town assessor’s office where the property is located. The Monroe County Veterans Service Agency (VSA) will be available to assist veterans in navigating the paperwork and securing the discharge and service records required to verify eligibility.

The proposed legislation is being referred to the County Legislature this week, with a vote scheduled for the August meeting.