Baker Law Group, PLLC Builds Out Fort Worth Office as Part of Texas Expansion

Baker Law Group, PLLC Dalton Laney, Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC Michael Smith, Senior Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

Baker Law Group, PLLC strengthens its Fort Worth office with expanded real estate, leasing, and business law capacity as the firm grows its Texas presence.

Fort Worth's economy keeps adding jobs in construction, leisure, and business services. That growth brings more contracts, more leases, and more disputes that need direct legal counsel.” — Dalton Laney, Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Law Group, PLLC has expanded its legal capacity in Fort Worth as part of the firm's continued growth across Texas. The expansion strengthens the firm's real estate, leasing, and business law services for clients throughout the Fort Worth area.Fort Worth's Growing Local EconomyThe Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine market, which includes Tarrant County and surrounds the firm's Fort Worth office, added 18,000 nonfarm payroll jobs over the 12 months ending March 2025, an increase of 1.5 percent, according to a market analysis published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Growth was led by the mining, logging, and construction sectors, along with leisure and hospitality, even as the manufacturing, transportation, and utilities sectors saw job losses over the same period. That continued economic growth has generated steady demand for legal counsel on real estate transactions, leasing matters, and business formation throughout the Fort Worth area. The expansion also reflects Baker Law Group, PLLC's broader growth across Texas, where the firm maintains offices in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and Fort Worth to serve clients across the state's major metropolitan markets.Real Estate Transactional and Litigation Services Fort Worth real estate attorney at Baker Law Group, PLLC represents clients across both transactional and litigation matters. On the transactional side, the firm handles real estate purchase and sale agreements, deeds and title transfers, mortgage and financing documents, easements, and opinion letters for lenders and title companies. On the litigation side, Baker Law Group, PLLC represents clients in quiet title actions, boundary and easement disputes, partition actions, and real estate contract disputes throughout Tarrant County and the surrounding area.Home sales in the Fort Worth area totaled approximately 48,450 during the 12 months ending March 2025, with the average home sales price increasing 1 percent to $414,700, according to the same HUD market analysis. That continued sales activity has sustained demand for title work, closing documentation, and contract review throughout the region.Leasing Representation in the Fort Worth MarketThe Fort Worth area's rental market has softened slightly, with vacancy rising to 11.6 percent as of early 2025, up from 11.5 percent a year earlier, according to the HUD analysis, which also projects demand for an estimated 18,200 new rental units over the next three years. A Fort Worth leases and leasing lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC represents landlords in lease agreement drafting and negotiation, lease enforcement, and leasing disputes throughout the Fort Worth market. The firm's leasing practice covers retail, office, and industrial space, as well as residential rental properties, for landlord clients throughout Tarrant County.Business Law for Fort Worth ClientsProfessional and business services account for 13 percent of nonfarm payroll jobs in the Fort Worth HMA, while wholesale and retail trade remains the area's largest sector at 16 percent, reflecting continued economic diversification beyond the region's traditional manufacturing and transportation base, according to the HUD analysis. A Fort Worth business lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC advises clients on business formation, contract drafting and review, independent contractor agreements, and joint ventures and partnerships, along with mergers and acquisitions and business dissolution matters. On the litigation side, the firm represents clients in contract disputes, debt collection, business torts, and partner disputes throughout the Fort Worth area.About Baker Law Group, PLLCBaker Law Group, PLLC is a multi-state law firm with offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Northglenn, Las Vegas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, Albuquerque, and Kansas City. The firm represents individuals, businesses, and organizations across practice areas including real estate, business law, estate planning, employment law, criminal defense, and family law.

Baker Law Group, PLLC

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