Indiewood Film Festival, to Debut in Hollywood This September at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

Indiewood Film Festival 2026 Laurel Indiewood Film Festival Official Selection Laurel 2026 Indiewood Film Festival newspaper AD

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiewood Film Festival, Hollywood, is rolling out the red carpet this year at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for independent filmmakers and screenwriters. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their independent films to the inaugural Indiewood Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Hollywood! The festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 11th, and run through Thursday, September 17th, with a closing night awards show on Friday, September 18th. “We screen independent films from around the world, and each day we screen a variety of different blocks of films”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. An opening night kick-off party will take place on Thursday, September 10th. Film and Screenplay submissions are open on FilmFreeway, and the festival accepts films from all genres. "We're excited to have this inaugural film festival at the world famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, and we hope that filmmakers will attend and have a fun and memorable experience” added Jon Gursha. The festival promotes Q and A filmmaker sessions as part of the program, and they usually start at 6 PM daily with select blocks of films.

Indiewood Film Festival exclusively accepts films submitted on FilmFreeway via indiewoodfilmfestival.com “Filmmakers and screenwriters from around the world are encouraged to submit on FilmFreeway”, said Peter Greene, Festival Program Director. Indiewood Film festival was created to be a filmmakers festival providing a platform in Hollywood. Filmmakers are encouraged to invite press, distributors and entertainment executives. “Indiewood Film Festival, Hollywood, accepts a diverse selection of films for film going audiences, in all categories including artistic renditions and even music videos”, added Peter Greene. For more information, please visit the official festival website www.indiewoodfilmfestival.com.

Film and screenplay submissions are open on FilmFreeway https://www.indiewoodfilmfestival.com/film-freeway-submissions

Indiewood Film Festival Schedule TBA

https://www.indiewoodfilmfestival.com/scheduleinfo

Indiewood Film Festival Program TBA

https://www.indiewoodfilmfestival.com/program-2026

Indiewood Film Festival Tickets TBA

https://www.indiewoodfilmfestival.com/indiewood-tickets

Film and Screenplay Submissions Open on FilmFreeway

https://filmfreeway.com/indiewoodhollywood

The Indiewood Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha as a platform in Hollywood for independent filmmakers. Jon Gursha serves as Festival Director and Peter Greene as Program Director. For more information on the Indiewood Film Festival please visit https://www.indiewoodfilmfestival.com/



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