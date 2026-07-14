June Closes with $120 Billion Deficit, Up to $1.367 Trillion Deficit for FY2026

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the Joint Economic Committee released its Monthly Fiscal Update. In June, the federal government ran a deficit of $120.305 billion. From the beginning of this fiscal year to June 2026, deficits were $1.367 trillion. This means 24.76 percent of outlays in FY2026 were not paid for by revenues, and for every dollar the federal government received in revenue, it spent $1.33.

In the comparable fiscal year to date in FY2025, total federal deficits were $1.337 trillion, which means the total deficit in the current fiscal year to date period is 2.18 percent higher than in the same period last fiscal year. In FY2025, deficits were $1.775 trillion. The most recent 10-year budget projection from the CBO forecasts that total deficits will be $1.853 trillion in FY2026, $1.887 trillion in FY2027, and $2.080 trillion in FY2028.

In June, total federal net outlays were $616.067 billion. From the beginning of the fiscal year to June, net outlays were $5.518 trillion. In the comparable fiscal year to date in FY2025, total federal net outlays were $5.346 trillion, which means the net outlays total in the current fiscal year to date period is 3.23 percent higher than in the same period last fiscal year. In FY2025, net outlays were $7.010 trillion. The most recent 10-year budget projection from the CBO forecasts that total net outlays will be $7.449 trillion in FY2026, $7.772 trillion in FY2027, and $8.151 trillion in FY2028.

In June, total federal net receipts were $495.761 billion. From the beginning of the fiscal year to June, net receipts were $4.151 trillion. In the comparable fiscal year to date in FY2025, total federal net receipts were $4.008 trillion, which means the net receipts total in the current fiscal year to date period is 3.57 percent higher than in the same period last fiscal year. In FY2025, net receipts were $5.235 trillion. The most recent 10-year budget projection from the CBO forecasts that total receipts will be $5.596 trillion in FY2026, $5.885 trillion in FY2027, and $6.071 trillion in FY2028.

Please see the full Monthly Fiscal Update for greater detail of the nation's receipts, outlays and deficit.

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