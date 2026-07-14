LAZIN MAGAZINE AWARDS 2026 IN PARIS HONORS INTERNATIONAL LEADERS IN FASHION, BEAUTY AND THE ARTS

Meng Zuoni Weiming Luo Farida Temraz

The Awards 2026 were held on 8 July 2026 in Paris, celebrating outstanding international achievement across fashion, beauty, visual art and cultural production.

PARIS , FRANCE, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LAZIN Magazine Awards 2026 were held on 8 July 2026 at Hôtel Particulier Monceau in Paris, celebrating outstanding international achievement across fashion, beauty, visual art and cultural production. The awards, created by the London based publication Lazin Magazine, highlight global creative excellence and strengthen cross cultural collaboration within the contemporary creative industries.Lazin Magazine is a London based fashion, art, design and photography publication dedicated to showcasing global creative talent and celebrating innovation across the visual arts. It highlights designers, artists, photographers and performers while promoting themes of hope, beauty and cultural expression.This year’s ceremony formed part of a multidisciplinary program featuring haute couture presentations, an art exhibition and international networking. An expert committee reviewed approximately 100 submissions, selecting 11 recipients whose work demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship, originality, professional impact and international relevance. The recipients represented professional communities connected with China, Italy, Egypt, Zanzibar, Ukraine, the United States and other international markets.”Award Highlights• Farida Temraz (Egypt) - Outstanding Fashion Designer Award, honoring her couture achievements and global visibility.• Weiming Luo (China) - Master of Influence in Hair Art Award for his creative innovation and contributions to contemporary hair culture.• Meng Zuoni (Italy) - Haute Couture Excellence Award for exceptional craftsmanship and bespoke couture.• CALESTE (Italy) - Luxury Shoe Brand Excellence Award for refined Italian footwear design and accessible luxury.• Jasmin Bakar Omar (Zanzibar) — Contemporary Impressionist Excellence Award for culturally rooted visual storytelling.• Ilona Bizikova - Creative Excellence Award for her emerging international fashion presence.• Tatiana Timoshina, Daria Tomilina , Yevhen Yevtushenko - Beauty category honorees recognized for technical mastery and international influence.• Oleksandr Gorbatyi - Creative Excellence in Cultural Storytelling Award for contributions to dramaturgy, media education and cultural dialogue.• Valentina Varnavskaia - Special distinction for the Fastest Growing Fashion Project of the Year, acknowledging her leadership in developing Florida Men’s Fashion Week into a global platform.The awards underscored the competitive spirit of today’s creative industries and the vital role of international collaboration. Anna Sashina, Art and FashionEditor at Lazin Magazine, noted that the event “brought designers, artists, hairstylists, editors, producers and other creative industry professionals together on a shared professional platform to inspire and advance the global cause of creativity.” Detailed Profile of Recipients of the LAZIN Magazine Awards 2026Farida Temraz - Outstanding Fashion Designer AwardCategory: FashionEgyptian fashion designer Farida Temraz, founder and lead designer of Temraza Haute Couture, received the Outstanding Fashion Designer Award.Luo Weiming - Master of Influence in Hair Art AwardCategory: BeautyRenowned Chinese hair artist and Hanjingji founder Weiming Luo received the Master of Influence in Hair Art Award. His professional approach combines technical mastery, artistic vision and respect for traditional Eastern beauty culture.Meng Zuoni - Haute Couture Excellence AwardCategory: FashionItaly-based couturier Meng Zuoni received the Haute Couture Excellence Award. Her work combines the traditions of haute couture with meticulous hand craftsmanship, artistic individuality and rare artisanal textiles sourced internationally.CALESTE - Luxury Shoe Brand Excellence AwardCategory: FashionCALESTE, an Italian footwear brand founded by Natalia Sviderskaia, received the Luxury Shoe Brand Excellence Award. The brand’s footwear is produced in Tuscany using premium natural materials and combines Italian manufacturing traditions with modern design, functionality and everyday comfortJasmin Bakar Omar - Contemporary Impressionist Excellence AwardCategory: Visual ArtistZanzibar artist Jasmin Bakar Omar received the Contemporary Impressionist Excellence Award. For more than a decade, she has developed an artistic practice informed by cultural memory, personal resilience and the visual identity of Zanzibar.Ilona Bizikova - Creative Excellence AwardCategory: FashionFashion designer and Runway founder Ilona Bizikova received the Creative Excellence Award. Since 2023, she and her team have created and produced clothing collections with a strong focus on design, quality and a distinctive visual identity.Daria Tomilina - Best Hairstylist in Fashion AwardCategory: BeautyInternational hairstylist, makeup artist, educator and beauty-studio owner Daria Tomilina received the Best Hairstylist in Fashion Award. Her professional experience includes backstage work at Paris Fashion Week, Emirates Fashion Week in Dubai and fashion events in Cannes, Monaco and Miami, as well as collaboration with Istituto Marangoni Miami.Tatiana Timoshina - International Excellence in Hair Art AwardCategory: BeautyInternational hairstylist and educator Tatiana Timoshina received the International Excellence in Hair Art Award. During more than 25 years of professional activity, her career includes backstage work for Valentin Yudashkin during Paris Haute Couture Week, as well as participation in New York Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week.Oleksandr Gorbatyi - Creative Excellence in Cultural Storytelling AwardCategory: Special AwardScreenwriter, playwright, actor and educator Oleksandr Gorbatyi received the Creative Excellence in Cultural Storytelling Award. His professional activities operate at the intersection of television, theater, media education, artistic practice and cross-cultural communication.Yevhen Yevtushenko - Best Hair Stylist in Fashion, Art and Editorial AwardCategory: BeautyYevhen Yevtushenko received the Best Hair Stylist in Art and Editorial Award for his professional accomplishments in hairstyling and his work on international fashion projects. He is a World Championship award recipient in Italy, Champion of Ukraine, Champion of Kyiv and a two-time winner of the international Crystal Angel competition.Valentina Varnavskaia - Contribution to the Fashion Industry: Fastest-Growing Fashion Project of the YearCategory: Fashion and Special AwardProducer and founder of international fashion projects Valentina Varnavskaia received the special distinction Contribution to the Fashion Industry: Fastest-Growing Fashion Project of the Year. The award recognized her contribution to the international fashion industry and the rapid professional development of Florida Men’s Fashion Week and For Men’s Fashion WeekPhoto report Wendy Leyten

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