Polar Tint Franchise Expands Territory Availability Across 29 States

The Polar Tint sign and American flag outside a franchise location. The official Polar Tint Franchise logo. A Polar Tint branded service vehicle at a franchise location. A Polar Tint technician performs a window tint installation.

Franchise combines automotive, residential, and commercial window film, ceramic coating, and PPF into one six-revenue-line model.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polar Tint Franchise, the window film, ceramic coating, and paint protection franchise built on manufacturer-direct supply, today announced continued territory expansion, with protected territories now available for award in 29 states and additional markets opening on a rolling basis.

Each Polar Tint location sources window film, ceramic coatings, and paint protection film through Glacier Manufacturing, an affiliated manufacturer, giving owners access to manufacturer-direct pricing that independent shops typically cannot match. The model consolidates six service lines -- automotive window tint, residential film, commercial film, ceramic coating, paint protection film, and vehicle wraps -- into a single-bay operation, allowing owners to capture a broader share of each customer relationship rather than competing on tint installation alone.

"Polar Tint was built by operators, not by people who have never run a shop," said Steven Schrader, Chief Executive Officer of Polar Tint Franchise. "The territories we're awarding now reflect a decade of in-shop experience translated into a franchise model designed to actually pay back."

"Every owner we bring on gets the same manufacturer-direct pricing and six-line playbook we built our own shops on," said Edward Bravo, Chief Operating Officer of Polar Tint Franchise. "That's the difference between a franchise on paper and one that's actually been run."

Polar Tint Franchise is listed on the SBA Franchise Directory, which streamlines 7(a) financing eligibility for qualified candidates, and is a member of the International Franchise Association. The franchise offers a 25% reduction in the initial franchise fee for veterans and first responders.

Prospective franchisees can view estimated initial investment ranges, disclosed in FDD Item 7, and submit territory inquiries at polartintfranchise.com.

About Polar Tint Franchise

Polar Tint Franchise is a window film, ceramic coating, and paint protection film franchise offering protected territories and manufacturer-direct pricing through its affiliate, Glacier Manufacturing. Learn more at polartintfranchise.com.

This release is distributed by Frostbite Marketing on behalf of Polar Tint Franchise.

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