After Losing His Son to Suicide, Dustin J. VerBeek Wrote the Book He Needed to Survive

Amazon top 100 category best seller

A trip to Hell and back. See why people can't put this book down!” — Dustin VerBeek

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Dustin J. VerBeek delivers an unfiltered memoir about suicide loss, bipolar disorder, addiction, grief, faith, and the difficult courage required to begin againWhat happens when a person survives the moments that should have destroyed them—but no longer remembers how to live?In his deeply personal memoir, Memento Vivere, author Dustin J. VerBeek confronts that question with brutal honesty, unexpected humor, and a refusal to turn profound suffering into a polished story with an easy ending.The title comes from the Latin phrase meaning “remember to live.” Etched into VerBeek’s skin as a promise to himself, the words become the emotional heartbeat of a memoir that explores grief, suicide loss, bipolar disorder, addiction, psychiatric treatment, relapse, recovery, marriage, divorce, faith, fatherhood, and the slow process of rebuilding a life.After reaching Amazon Top 100 Category Bestseller status, Memento Vivere is finding an audience among readers who have experienced loss, mental illness, addiction, trauma, or the unsettling feeling that they have gradually disappeared from their own lives.“This is not a victory lap,” VerBeek said. “It is a reckoning. I did not write this book because I had conquered grief or figured out life. I wrote it because I was still here—and because sometimes surviving one more day is the most courageous thing a person can do.”Through psychiatric wards and recovery rooms, sobriety and relapse, marriages and divorces, skydiving jumps, European train rides, and devastating personal losses, VerBeek traces a life repeatedly caught between motion and collapse.At the center of the memoir is the death of his son, Max, by suicide—an unimaginable loss that permanently divided VerBeek’s life into everything that came before and everything that followed. Rather than reducing that grief to an inspirational lesson, he writes openly about its confusion, anger, silence, guilt, and enduring presence.Yet Memento Vivere is not solely a story about death.It is a story about participation.It is about showing up imperfectly. Choosing movement when isolation feels safer. Loving despite knowing love can end. Traveling while afraid. Seeking help after relapse. Holding onto faith when certainty has disappeared. And recognizing that living is not a problem people solve once—it is something they must continue to practice.“I know what it feels like to wake up the morning after your world has been destroyed and realize that the sun still came up,” VerBeek said. “You still have to breathe. You still have to decide whether you will get out of bed. This book is for anyone standing inside that decision.”Written for readers who have loved deeply, lost painfully, struggled privately, or wondered whether a meaningful life is still possible, Memento Vivere rejects hollow motivation and tidy conclusions. Instead, it offers companionship, truth, and a reminder that beginning again does not require having everything figured out.Some days, we forget how to live.Other days, we remember.And sometimes, remembering is enough to begin again.Memento Vivere is available in paperback and Kindle editions through Amazon.About the AuthorDustin J. VerBeek is a Michigan-based author, digital marketing strategist, father, mental-health advocate, traveler, and survivor. His writing explores suicide loss, complicated grief, bipolar disorder, addiction, recovery, faith, relationships, and the fragile but persistent possibility of hope.Through unfiltered storytelling, VerBeek seeks to create honest conversations around experiences people are often expected to endure silently. Memento Vivere is his deeply personal reminder to anyone who has been broken by life but continues to show up:You are still here. Your story is not finished. Remember to live.Book InformationTitle: Memento VivereAuthor: Dustin J. VerBeekFormat: Paperback and KindlePaperback Length: 276 pagesPublication Date: February 8, 2026ISBN-13: 979-8247396901Publisher: Independently publishedAvailable From: AmazonMedia ContactDustin J. VerBeekAuthor of Memento VivereEmail: dustin@dustinverbeek.comWebsite: dustinverbeek.comInstagram: @dustinverbeekAvailable for interviews, podcasts, speaking engagements, book clubs, and conversations about grief, suicide loss, mental health, addiction, recovery, faith, and rebuilding after trauma.

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