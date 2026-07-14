WVDEP Issues Enforcement Order Following Stormwater Violations at Monarch Cloud Campus Construction Site

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CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a unilateral enforcement order to Monarch Cloud Campus, LLC following an investigation into stormwater permit violations at its Mason County site that contributed to flooding and sediment impacts in a neighboring residential area.





WVDEP inspectors responded after heavy rainfall on July 11 caused stormwater to build up behind erosion and sediment controls along the southern edge of the construction site. Inspectors determined the controls were overwhelmed, allowing sediment-laden water to leave the site and enter neighboring residential properties. Follow-up inspections also found additional erosion and sediment control deficiencies elsewhere on the project.





The enforcement order requires Monarch Cloud Campus to immediately repair and strengthen the stormwater controls that failed, install additional erosion and sediment controls where needed, and take whatever actions are necessary to prevent similar releases from occurring in the future. WVDEP inspectors will continue monitoring the site to verify those corrective actions are completed.





The order also requires the company to immediately stop land-disturbing work in a separate drainage area of the project where construction began before the required sediment control structures were installed. Work in that area cannot resume until the necessary controls are in place and WVDEP verifies the site is in compliance with its permit.





Monarch Cloud Campus has also informed WVDEP that it is working directly with affected homeowners to clean up and repair flood- and sediment-related impacts to their properties at no cost to the residents.





“Construction stormwater permits are intended to keep sediment on the construction site and protect neighboring properties and nearby streams,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “When those controls fail, or when work occurs without the required protections in place, the WVDEP will take enforcement action to ensure the problems are corrected.”





WVDEP will continue inspecting the site throughout the corrective action process and may pursue additional enforcement if further violations are identified.​

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