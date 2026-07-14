Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance continues to provide consumer support and guidance following recent severe weather events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As communities across the state work to recover from recent severe weather events, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) continues to provide insurance support and guidance to consumers navigating the post-disaster claims process.

“Navigating insurance after severe storms and flash flooding can be incredibly overwhelming, especially when families are dealing with the physical and emotional toll of the damage,” DCI Director Angela Nelson said. “We want Missourians to know that DCI is here to be a resource and a guide. If you have questions about your coverage or simply don't know what step to take next, please let us be your first call.”

Experts are available to provide direct assistance, field questions, investigate claims and complaints, monitor insurer conduct, and mediate disputes about coverage. Consumers can call the department’s Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 for help or visit insurance.mo.gov for more information and resources.

The department’s post-disaster claims guide is a great starting point for those beginning the recovery process after a disaster. DCI has also created a dedicated website full of useful tools to help those impacted by recent severe weather.

As recovery efforts move forward, DCI advises Missourians to keep the following tips in mind.

Navigating the Claims Process

Expect variable timelines: Remember that every disaster is different, and the amount of time it takes for an adjuster to inspect your property depends on the severity and scale of the storm. While some delays can happen after widespread weather events, your insurer should be able to outline next steps. Contact DCI if you are having trouble getting updates from your insurance company.

Understand your coverage: Be sure to review your policy terms and understand what is and isn’t covered. It is important to note that standard homeowners insurance does not cover damage due to flooding. Flood coverage must be purchased through a separate policy. DCI encourages Missourians impacted by recent flooding to speak directly with their agent to verify all available coverages under their existing policies and discuss options for future protection. Although homeowners insurance doesn't cover flood damage, some policies provide additional living expenses coverage if your home is uninhabitable due to wind damage or other perils associated with floods.

Hiring Help: Public Adjusters vs. Contractors

Consumers should be aware of the distinct roles played by professionals who offer assistance after a disaster.

Public Adjusters: A public adjuster is a licensed insurance professional whom you hire to evaluate your policy, document damages and negotiate with your insurance company.

Contractors: A contractor is a construction professional who provides repair estimates and physically handles the rebuilding or repairing of your damaged property.

Public adjusters charge a fee based on a percentage of your final insurance settlement, so using one may be beneficial for large, complex, or heavily disputed claims. For smaller or straightforward claims, hiring a public adjuster may not be in your best financial interest, as the fee could reduce the funds available for repairs.

Public adjusters are required by law to hold a valid license in Missouri. Before signing any contract, consumers are strongly encouraged to contact DCI to verify proper licensure.

Protecting Yourself from Fraud

Be wary of unrealistic offers: Fraudsters frequently target disaster areas. Be suspicious of contractors who offer "free" upgrades, upgraded building materials or demand the full payment up front. Reputable contractors rarely require full payment before starting or completing the work.

Verify credentials: If you’re working with contractors you do not know, ask for local references and verify their credentials. The Missouri Secretary of State or your local city or county office can confirm if a business or contractor is properly registered or licensed.

Ask your insurer: If you are having trouble finding a trusted local contractor to perform repairs, reach out to your insurance company for a list of recommended professionals.

Report scams immediately: If you suspect any fraudulent activity of any kind, report it to DCI and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office as soon as possible.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit dci.mo.gov.