Global Gate and Equitable Real Estate Partners Acquire Florida Industrial Portfolio

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TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Gate, a diversified financial group, and Equitable Real Estate Partners, a Miami-based real estate investment firm, have today announced the acquisition of a 224,000 square foot, two-asset industrial portfolio located in Florida’s Tampa and Lakeland markets. The Tampa property is leased to a single manufacturing tenant on a long-term basis, while the Lakeland property is occupied by a diversified mix of tenants.Central Florida continues to benefit from strong population growth, expanding employment, and sustained demand for industrial and logistics space. Tampa remains one of Florida’s largest and most liquid industrial markets, supported by a diversified economy and robust tenant demand, while Lakeland serves as a key distribution hub positioned between Tampa and Orlando with strong and consistent absorption. These market dynamics provide a compelling backdrop for long-term income generation and value appreciation.This acquisition represents the first investment within Global Gate’s US Real Estate Income Portfolio III (“USREIP III”), which is focused on acquiring high-quality industrial and retail assets across the United States.Philip Tager, Head of US Real Estate at Global Gate commented:“We are delighted to announce the closing of our first investment within USREIP III. Industrial real estate in the United States continues to present an attractive opportunity, supported by long-term demand tailwinds and growing investment in domestic manufacturing. We are excited to partner with Equitable Real Estate Partners on the acquisition, which we believe is well positioned to serve as the cornerstone investment for USREIP III, combining mission-critical tenancy, an attractive basis, and exposure to two high-growth markets.”Allen de Olazarra, President & Chairman at Equitable added:"It is great to kick off our new partnership with Global Gate. Drawing on our decades of expertise, we are well-positioned to scale a portfolio together across Florida and other high-growth target markets, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead."About Global Gate:Global Gate is an independent Diversified Financial Group delivering wealth management, asset management, private banking, insurance and alternative investment management (private equity and real estate) activities. Founded in 2013 with a vision to build a global institution that stands the test of time, the Group manages $8bn in assets and operates across seven offices - London, Geneva, New York, Paris, Luxembourg, Dubai and Beirut. Global Gate puts its clients' interests at the heart of everything it does, delivering a full-spectrum approach to protecting their assets, growing their wealth, and building relationships that last across generations. Global Gate’s real estate portfolio focuses on the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, encompassing approximately USD 3 billion. In the United States, the company manages over 4 million square feet of assets in core markets such as New York City, Atlanta, South Florida, and Chicago, covering asset classes including industrial, residential, and retail properties.About Equitable Real Estate Partners:Equitable Real Estate Partners is a vertically integrated private real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Miami, with a strategic focus on major markets throughout the Sunbelt and Mountain West. Since its founding in 1993, the firm and its affiliated companies have executed over 200 distinct transactions representing more than $4 billion in value creation across multiple real estate asset classes. Equitable’s senior leadership brings more than six decades of cumulative experience spanning brokerage, development, property operations, construction, capital markets, and financial services. The firm emphasizes rigorous due diligence, moderate leverage, and proactive risk management to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns and to protect investor capital over full market cycles.

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