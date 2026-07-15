Gerald Griffin Heating & Cooling Expands Specialized HVAC Repair and System Replacement Operations in Gaston County

BELMONT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gerald Griffin Heating & Cooling, an established provider of climate control and environmental comfort solutions, has officially announced the expansion of its service footprint across Gaston County. Serving local families and businesses since 2013, the family-owned team is scaling up its local diagnostic and service capabilities to address the increasing demand for efficient cooling and heating solutions.Backed by over 30 years of hands on industry experience, the company's operational growth includes deploying additional certified technicians to ensure faster response times for structural diagnostics, seasonal tune ups, and equipment upgrades. Operating with a customer first philosophy, Gerald Griffin Heating & Cooling specializes in delivering reliable residential heating and air conditioning repair , system replacements, and comprehensive maintenance plans.Advancing Thermal Performance and Core Air Conditioning SolutionsThe 2026 operational upgrade focuses primarily on helping regional homeowners prepare their properties for peak seasonal temperature swings. The company has enhanced its rapid response capacity for air conditioning repair to address common summer failure points, such as refrigerant leaks, electrical malfunctions, and compressor fatigue.To prevent costly mid season breakdowns, the firm has also optimized its preventative maintenance services. By offering scheduled system tune-ups and multi point safety inspections under its Energy Service Agreement (ESA), the team helps clients improve energy efficiency and extend the overall lifespan of their systems. When legacy systems can no longer operate efficiently, the company provides expert AC installation services using properly sized, high performance equipment from leading manufacturers like Trane and Goodman.Comprehensive Heating and Indoor Air Quality InfrastructureBeyond cooling, Gerald Griffin Heating & Cooling offers extensive heating and ventilation expertise to keep properties comfortable year-round. The company's technicians service all makes and models of furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, and ductless mini-split systems.To complement its core heating and cooling operations, the firm has expanded its indoor air quality and ductwork divisions. This includes providing targeted solutions such as professional duct sealing, air purifiers, and zoning systems designed to eliminate uneven temperatures and air contaminants within residential structures."Our reputation has always been built on treating customers with the same respect and honesty we would want for our own families," said Gerald Griffin, founder and owner of the company. "This expansion allows our team to reach more Gaston County neighbors, providing upfront pricing, dependable scheduling, and work that is done right the first time."For properties requiring immediate assistance, the company continues to provide 24/7 emergency HVAC service across Belmont, Gastonia, Mount Holly, and the surrounding areas.To review the firm's complete catalog of cooling, heating, and air quality services, property owners can visit the main business portal at:Homeowners and businesses seeking to schedule an appointment or obtain a written installation estimate can access direct contact channels here:About Gerald Griffin Heating & CoolingGerald Griffin Heating & Cooling is a fully licensed, bonded, and BBB accredited HVAC contractor based in Belmont, NC. Founded in 2013 by Belmont native Gerald Griffin, the family owned company serves homeowners and small businesses throughout Gaston and Lincoln counties. Combining over three decades of field experience with factory-trained expertise, the company specializes in residential heating and cooling repair, system replacement, preventative maintenance plans, and round the clock emergency assistance.Website: https://geraldgriffinheatingandcooling.com/ Address: 902 Belmont Mt Holly Rd, Belmont, NC 28012, United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.