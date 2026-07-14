Postponed: Buchanan County I-29 to narrow, slow overnight for utility work July 23-24

St. Joseph, Mo – Utility work that will impact traffic on Buchanan County Interstate 29, from just north of the Gene Field Road Bridge to just south of U.S. Route 169 north has been postponed until Thursday, July 23. PAR Electrical Contractors, LLC, working through a Missouri Department of Transportation permit, had planned to replace transmission lines across the interstate overnight Wednesday, July 15, but due to equipment issues the work has been postponed until Thursday night, July 23 starting at 8 p.m. through Friday morning, July 24 at 7 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.

Traffic Impacts: I-29 will be narrowed in both directions to one lane from Gene Field Road Bridge to Route 169 north. The contractor will be utilizing intermittent rolling closures overnight while crews cut the old transmission wire down, remove and replace it.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Also at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.

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