Seabrook Announces Makers Village, a New Coastal Neighborhood Built Around Craftsmanship and Community

Seabrook, WA

The first set of highly anticipated homes has just been released along the Washington Coast

SEABROOK, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seabrook , an award-winning beach town on the Washington Coast, has announced the first release of homes in Makers Village, a new walkable neighborhood located a quarter mile north of Seabrook along the Hidden Coast Scenic Byway.Inspired by craftsmanship, artistry, and entrepreneurship, Makers Village will be an expansive new neighborhood with its own main street, green space, parks, gathering areas, artisan studios, and a distinctive collection of more than 130+ homes ranging in scale, type, and location. "As the newest addition to Seabrook, Makers Village builds upon the walkable design principles, amenities, and sense of connection that have defined Seabrook from the beginning while establishing a character all its own," said Casey Roloff, Co-Founder and CEO of Seabrook.The concept for Makers Village originated more than a decade ago with Seabrook Co-Founder Laura Roloff envisioning a place where creativity is practiced rather than simply displayed. That idea has grown into a village designed to attract artisans, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses, from glassblowers and jewelers to woodworkers, bakers, and designers.At the heart of the village is Makers Court, a central gathering place for seasonal markets, live music, artisan demonstrations, and community events. Plans for the village's main street include a boutique hotel, a movie theater, a taproom, co-working space, and dedicated artisan studios, all designed with Scandinavian-inspired architecture and bold use of color.With homes starting at $459,000 Makers Village is creating a new price point for those looking to buy new construction on the Washington coast. A variety of home styles with a focus on craftsmanship are designed to support a wide range of lifestyles, from young families and professionals to active adults and retirees seeking a walkable coastal community. Many of the high-efficiency, modern homes are being designed with features such as main-floor living, attached garages, flexible workspaces, and practical layouts that make day-to-day life more comfortable.Construction is already underway on a new walking and biking path connecting Makers Village to Seabrook along State Route 109, with long-term plans to extend the corridor north to Pacific Beach.Makers Village comes as part of a larger growth and expansion plan for Seabrook including the announcement of a future luxury oceanfront hotel with branded residences, a par-3 golf course, a pickleball club that will include four indoor courts and four outdoor courts, a new activity center and a K-6 public school. By the end of 2026 Seabrook will see the completion of Koko's Restaurant & Tequila Bar Expansion, a new Spa Apothecary, and two additional new retail stores. Moving into 2027, Seabrook will welcome a Medical Clinic, an Events Demonstration Kitchen Classroom, an RV Park, a new Hardware Store, and an Artists/Chef-in-Residence Program.About Seabrook:The award-winning beach town of Seabrook is a sustainable haven for full-time residents, vacationers, and day trippers - a walkable urban oasis seamlessly woven into nature on the Washington Coast. Home to moderate temperatures, miles of wide-open beach, celebrated restaurants and curated shopping options, it’s an ideal destination for all ages. The town boasts a boutique spa, fitness center, arcade, mountain bike and hiking trails, sports courts, indoor and outdoor heated pools, 30 parks and offers direct access to surfing, paddleboarding, mountain biking, hiking, and kayaking. Outdoor adventurists and nature enthusiasts will find nearly 400 acres of Seabrook’s coastal forest connected to 600 acres of public land. To date more than 600 homes have been built, with more than 300 vacation homes of all sizes available to rent. For more information, visit seabrookwa.com.

Makers Village

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