Westchester County Office for Women Hosts Empower Hour - Women’s Health: Prevention for Longevity

Published: 14 July 2026

Watch the Webinar Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF7_bBzL6tY

The Westchester County Office for Women (OFW) held its July webinar of the Empower Hour series featuring OFW Acting Director Catherine Borgia and guest, Westchester County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. They discussed key health concerns for women, the essential role of preventative care including regular screenings and healthy habits and tips for maintaining a full and satisfying life as women age. The comprehensive conversation also included personal anecdotes shared by both women, emphasis on the importance of family history in charting one’s healthcare journey and valuable resources available to women in Westchester County.

Borgia said: “Thank you so much to Dr. Amler for sharing her wisdom and knowledge as both a medical professional and a woman with her own life experiences. Women are so skilled in advocating for their loved ones, and we must also advocate for our own health and vitality. Dr. Amler’s practical tips give us the roadmap.”

Amler said: “I am very glad to have the opportunity to talk about women’s health. So often, as partners, wives, mothers and daughters, we manage the healthcare of everyone else in our families and neglect our own. However, if our health suffers, so does the health of everyone around us. Preventive care is one of the most powerful tools we have to maintain good health, so if you remember one piece of advice, please keep up with your cancer screenings, risk assessments, vaccines and wellness visits. I cannot emphasize this enough.”

Women’s Health Resources:

Free Cancer Screenings

Free Sexual Health Screenings

Preventive Care Benefits for Women | HealthCare.gov

Celebrating Women's Health Week! | Women’s Health | CDC

Women, Infants and Children’s Services (WIC)

To reach the Office for Women, please call: White Plains Office weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (914) 995-5972, in Spanish, (914) 995-6581, after hours and weekends, (914) 995-2099.

For additional resources and to view past Empower Hour webinars, go to https://women.westchestercountyny.gov