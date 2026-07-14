MoDOT Public Meeting to Discuss J-Turn at US 67/Hildebrecht Rd, MO-32 Corridor Study in Farmington

SIKESTON-The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 to share plans for constructing a J-turn at U.S. Route 67 and Hildebrecht Road in Farmington. In addition, the project team will also be available to discuss a study examining potential improvements to Route 32 (Karsch Boulevard) from U.S. 67 to Route OO in Farmington.

The meeting will be held at the Farmington Library, located at 101 N. A St. in Farmington, Missouri.

J-Turn Project at U.S. 67/Hildebrecht Road:

The project includes removing the current median crossover on U.S. Route 67 at Hildebrecht Road and constructing a J-turn. This intersection was identified for a safety improvement project using historical crash data.

With a J-turn, motorists will no longer cross fast-moving lanes of traffic. Drivers at a J-turn intersection turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel.

Tentatively, the J-turn project is expected to be let in April 2027, with construction beginning as early as June 2027. Construction is expected to be underway for approximately six months.

“J-turn intersections have been shown to reduce right angle crashes, also known as T-bone crashes. This crash type is most responsible for fatalities and serious injuries at intersections,” said MoDOT Project Manager Chris Crocker. “In fact, J-turns at similar intersections throughout Missouri and the nation have shown a substantial decrease in fatal and serious injury crashes.”

Route 32 (Karsch Boulevard) Study:

The Route 32 (Karsch Boulevard) study will evaluate potential safety, access and traffic operations improvements along the corridor. The study is intended to help identify practical improvements that may reduce traffic conflicts, improve intersection operations, and support safer travel for drivers, pedestrians, businesses and residents who use the corridor.

The study focus areas include:

Potential safety and operational improvements at signalized intersections, including Maple Valley Drive, Walton Drive / Plaza Square, Potosi Street, Washington Street, and Route OO.

Potential improvements at the unsignalized intersection of Krei Boulevard.

Access management alternatives that may reduce, consolidate, or modify access points along Route 32 in an effort to improve safety and traffic flow.

The public meeting will be open house style, and visitors can stop by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project and study with the project teams.

For more information, please contact Crocker at (573) 380-1658 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).

MoDOT is committed to providing equal access for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Crocker (573-380-1658) or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center by Wednesday, July 22. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may also contact MoDOT’s External Civil Rights department through Relay Missouri Services at (800) 735-2966 or 7-1-1 (Toll Free – TTY).

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