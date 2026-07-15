Pitstop Pro Launches Free Lift Finder Tool, Expands Car Lift Pickup to 42 Warehouses

Authorized dealer for six major lift brands cuts freight cost and wait times by routing orders through 42 regional pickup warehouses nationwide.

LULA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitstop Pro, an authorized dealer of automotive lifts and garage equipment, today announced the expansion of its nationwide pickup network to 42 warehouses across the United States, alongside the launch of its free online Lift Finder tool designed to match buyers with the right lift for their space, vehicle, and budget.

Automotive lifts are heavy, freight-class equipment, and shipping cost and delivery time have long been the biggest friction points for home-garage owners and independent shops buying online. By routing orders through 42 regional warehouses, Pitstop Pro reduces freight distance and lets buyers pick up locally rather than waiting on cross-country shipments.

The company carries the full range of home and professional lifts. Two-post lifts remain the top choice for home mechanics and shops servicing cars and light trucks, offering the smallest footprint for the capacity. Four-post lifts suit vehicle storage, alignment work, and heavier trucks, while scissor and specialty lifts fit tighter garages and quick-service jobs. Capacities span 6,000 to 40,000 pounds, covering everything from a weekend project car to full-size trucks and commercial fleets.

Because a car lift is a load-bearing safety device, Pitstop Pro stocks only ALI/ETL certified equipment, the recognized U.S. standard for lift safety, and cautions buyers against uncertified imports that can put technicians at risk. Every lift ships with documentation, and the company's team helps buyers confirm ceiling height, concrete thickness, and electrical requirements before they purchase.

"Most people shopping for a car lift do not actually know which one fits their ceiling height, their vehicle, or their concrete," said Hunter Riley, owner of Pitstop Pro. "They are guessing, and a wrong guess on a 9,000-pound piece of equipment is expensive. The Lift Finder tool takes the guesswork out, and the warehouse network takes the freight pain out."

Pitstop Pro is an authorized dealer for Katool, Atlas, AMGO, Triumph, Tuxedo, and iDEAL. Shoppers can browse by category: two-post lifts at pitstop-pro.com/collections/2-post-car-lift, four-post lifts at pitstop-pro.com/collections/4-post-car-lift, scissor lifts at pitstop-pro.com/collections/vehicle-scissor-lifts, or the full lineup at pitstop-pro.com/collections/vehicle-lifts.

The free Lift Finder tool is available now at pitstop-pro.com/pages/lift-finder. Buyers can filter by vehicle type, garage dimensions, capacity, and lift style to get a matched recommendation in under a minute, then choose between nationwide delivery or local pickup at the nearest of 42 warehouses.

About Pitstop Pro

Pitstop Pro is a U.S.-based retailer of automotive lifts and garage equipment, serving home mechanics, enthusiasts, and professional shops. As an authorized dealer for six major lift brands with 42 nationwide pickup warehouses, Pitstop Pro focuses on certified equipment and matching buyers to the right lift for their space. Learn more at pitstop-pro.com.

Media Contact:

Pitstop Pro

470-208-2754

pitstop-pro.com

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