One Year In, America’s First Greek Ice Cream Shop Celebrates with a World Cup Final Celebration in Georgetown

Yala Greek Ice Cream marks its first anniversary on National Ice Cream Day, with an outdoor match viewing, limited-edition flavors, special guest scoopers, prizes and support for DC SCORES

Everything we've built has been inspired by the values my grandfather lived every day: make things the best they can be, treat people with kindness and generosity, and be extraordinarily welcoming.” — Yala Greek Ice Cream Founder and CEO Chrys Kefalas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after introducing America to authentic Greek ice cream, Yala Greek Ice Cream is celebrating its first anniversary the way it began: by bringing people together.On Sunday, July 19, National Ice Cream Day, Yala Greek Ice Cream will host an all-day anniversary celebration at its Georgetown shop, culminating in an outdoor gathering for fans to watch the World Cup Final. The day will feature four limited-edition flavors inspired by the tournament’s semifinalists, special guest scoopers, giveaways, prizes, support for DC SCORES and additional surprises throughout the day.The celebration comes one day before the Georgetown shop's official first anniversary on July 20 and caps a remarkable first year in which Yala Greek Ice Cream has grown from a single storefront into one of Washington's most talked-about ice cream brands.When Yala Greek Ice Cream opened in Georgetown in 2025, it set out to introduce Americans to something few had ever experienced: authentic Greek ice cream. Inspired by the hospitality, ice cream style and traditions found across Greece, CEO and ice cream maker Chrys Kefalas founded Yala Greek Ice Cream on the belief that Greek ice cream deserves to be recognized as its own distinct dessert category—much as Greek yogurt transformed the way Americans think about yogurt.Today, Yala Greek Ice Cream is led by founder and CEO Chrys Kefalas and co-founder Salah Czapary, whose backgrounds in entrepreneurship, public service and hospitality have helped shape the company's distinctive guest experience and growing network of collaborations across Washington."I've always hoped Greek ice cream could one day stand alongside the world's great ice cream traditions," said Kefalas. "One year in, we still have a long road ahead–but we're incredibly grateful for how Washington has welcomed us. Everything we've built has been inspired by the values my grandfather lived every day: make things the best they can be, treat people with kindness and generosity, and be extraordinarily welcoming. Those values—not just a recipe—are what animates us at Yala Greek Ice Cream.”Since opening, Yala Greek Ice Cream has drawn lines in Georgetown, earned a devoted following and collaborated with restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions, businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Washington region.Its first-year collaborations have included Conrad Washington, DC; Levain Bakery; Georgetown Cupcake; Balos Estiatorio; The Angie; For Five Coffee; Monumental Sports and Entertainment; DowntownDC Business Improvement District; Wolf Trap; Embassy of Greece in Washington; Delegation of the European Union to the United States; Shakespeare Theatre Company; The Square; Amazon; the Inter-American Development Bank; Puck News; National Geographic Museum; Elizabeth Dole Foundation; DC Central Kitchen; Capital Pride Alliance; DC Commission on Arts and Humanities; Lyle Hotel; Cookies by Drew; Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic; Greek America Foundation; Best Buddies in the National Capital Region; DC SCORES and others.Those collaborations have become one of the defining stories of Yala Greek Ice Cream's first year, bringing its Greek-inspired ice cream to luxury hospitality settings, performing arts venues, corporate gatherings, neighborhood celebrations and charitable events across the Washington region."One of the greatest gifts of our first year has been the opportunity to work alongside organizations that are making our city stronger every day," said Czapary. "Whether it's a landmark hotel, a neighborhood restaurant, a theater, a business or a nonprofit, we've been inspired by partners who care deeply about the communities they serve. We're grateful they've welcomed us into those moments, and we hope we've been able to extend that same sense of hospitality to their guests and ours."Among those collaborations is an ongoing partnership with Levain Bakery, where guests can enjoy Levain's signature cookies with Yala Greek Ice Cream at the bakery's Georgetown and Bethesda locations—one example of how the company has introduced Greek ice cream through partnerships beyond its own scoop shops.In June, Yala Greek Ice Cream also opened a summer pop-up location inside Conrad Washington, DC, introducing its Greek-inspired ice cream and café experience to Downtown Washington, DC. The opening celebration featured a blessing, traditional Greek dance by the Byzantio Dance Troupe and guests representing the Embassy of Greece, DowntownDC BID and the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.Yala Greek Ice Cream credits its early momentum to an approach that combines Greek inspiration with exacting ingredient standards. Its ice cream is made with farm-fresh A2 milk and ingredients sourced locally, from Greece, across the Mediterranean and from leading producers around the world.A First Anniversary Built Around the World’s Biggest MatchFor its anniversary celebration, Kefalas will make four small-batch, limited-edition World Cup flavors, available at the Georgetown shop on Sunday while supplies last:Dulce de Leche — ArgentinaSmooth dulce de leche ice cream made with San Ignacio dulce de leche blended directly into the base for a deep, caramelized flavor.Strawberries & Cream — EnglandImported strawberry puree and our light, refreshing sweet cream ice cream, blended together, for a bright strawberry flavor.San Sebastián — SpainCreamy cheesecake ice cream made with a touch of Greek yogurt, pieces of Basque cheesecake from José Andrés’ Jaleo and ribbons of caramel, inspired by the celebrated burnt Basque cheesecake of San Sebastián.Pain au Chocolat — FranceSmooth chocolate ice cream folded with buttery croissant pieces and delicate stracciatella, inspired by the beloved French pastry.Throughout the day, guests can expect:- An outdoor gathering to watch the World Cup Final- Special guest scoopers behind the counter- Giveaways and prizes- Limited-edition anniversary flavors- Support for DC SCORES- Additional anniversary surprisesThe celebration will take place at Yala Greek Ice Cream, 3143 N Street NW in Georgetown, on Sunday, July 19. Additional event details, guest announcements and giveaway information will be shared through @yalagreekicecream Yala Greek Ice Cream’s First Year by the Numbers [Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Mon Jul 13, 2026]Guests served: 101,819 in Georgetown shopScoops served: 150,652 in Georgetown shopFlavors created: Over 85Collaborations and events: Over 75 events and collaborationsLocations opened: 2About Yala Greek Ice Cream: Yala Greek Ice Cream is America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop, founded in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. in 2025 by Chrys Kefalas as a tribute to the values and legacy of his grandfather, Papou. Inspired by the style of ice cream, hospitality, and flavors found across Greece, Yala Greek Ice Cream creates premium Greek-inspired ice cream using farm-fresh A2 milk and ingredients sourced locally, from Greece, the Mediterranean, and the world’s finest producers. Guided by a simple standard–make everything the best and treat everyone like family–every scoop reflects the shop’s commitment to being Fresh. Greek. Better. Learn more at yalagreekicecream.com and follow @yalagreekicecream###

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