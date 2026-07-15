Beverage Industry to Honor Kim Tsujimoto with Capstone Visionary Leadership Award at San Francisco Gala Event

Kim Tsujimoto, Spirits Category Manager, BevMo! by Gopuff, winner of the Capstone Visionary Leadership Award which will be presented by Tasting Panel Magazine in San Francisco on September 5th, 2026.

Industry Leaders Gather in Support of Kim Tsujimoto

Kim is truly beloved in this industry, and this gala is a reflection of the deep respect we all have for her.” — Natasha Swords, Executive Director of Capstone Initiative Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Initiative Group , in partnership with Tasting Panel Magazine , is proud to present the prestigious Capstone Visionary Leadership Award at a premier awards gala honoring Kim Tsujimoto, Senior Category Manager of Spirits for BevMo! by Gopuff. The exclusive gathering will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the historic Conservatory at One Sansome in San Francisco.Bringing together over 300 industry leaders, the gala will celebrate Tsujimoto’s profound impact on the beverage industry over the past decade. Known for her visionary leadership, she has been instrumental in shaping BevMo! by Gopuff’s spirits portfolio, reinventing the retail consumer experience, and bridging the vital gap between national brands, local suppliers, and distributor channels. Beyond her corporate achievements, Kim Tsujimoto is recognized as a dedicated community champion, serving as the Honorary Event Chairperson for the Christermon Foundation and actively advocating for industry scholarships."Kim is truly beloved in this industry, and this gala is a reflection of the deep respect we all have for her," said Natasha Swords, Executive Director of Capstone Initiative Group.Throughout the evening, colleagues, partners, and industry veterans will take the stage to share personal stories, highlight her collaborative spirit, and pay tribute to her remarkable career.The gala also serves a crucial philanthropic purpose, benefiting Hope Services. This Bay Area nonprofit, founded in 1952 in San Jose, CA, fosters inclusive communities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health needs.This celebration is made possible through the generous support of William Grant & Sons, Bronco Wine Company and Moët & Chandon, alongside the dedicated Event Advisory Board.The board includes Meridith May (Publisher & Editor-in-Chief, Tasting Panel Magazine and SOMM Journal), Jim Moeller (Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Wine & Spirits), Michael Marshall (Founder & Managing Partner, Atago Pacific Investment Partners), and Brandon Bartlett (General Manager, Bardstown Bourbon Co. / Green River Distilling).Event Details:• Date: Sept 5, 2026• Location: The Conservatory at One Sansome, San Francisco, CA• Format: Cocktail/Business• Tickets: Tables of 10 are available for $5,000; Individual tickets are $750. (Limited Seating).• Benefiting: Hope ServicesTo reserve a table or for more information regarding attendance, please email natasha@awardspanel.com or go to www.awards-panel.com About Capstone Initiative Group:Capstone Initiative Group recognizes the highest tiers of corporate achievement and transforms that prestige into actionable capital for nonprofits. By honoring visionary leaders, Capstone bridges the gap between corporate excellence and vital philanthropic needs. www.capstoneinitiativegroup.com Media Contact: Natasha Swords Executive Director, Capstone Initiative Group natasha@awardspanel.com

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