Air-Tro Builds on Longstanding HVAC Service in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley

Local readers voted Air-Tro “Favorite Air Conditioning/Heating Company” and “Favorite HVAC Contractor”

Reader-voted honors reflect local trust in the family-owned company led by brothers Bob and Tony Helbing

Our goal is not just to fix equipment. It is to help people understand what is happening, what their options are and what makes the most sense for their home or business.” — Bob Helbing

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air-Tro, Inc., a Monrovia-based HVAC company serving Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley for more than 55 years, earned two honors in the 2026 San Gabriel Valley Readers Choice Awards.“This recognition means a lot because it comes from the community our family has served for generations,” said Bob Helbing, president of Air-Tro. “People call us when comfort, safety and reliability matter, and our team earns their trust everyday.”Local readers voted Air-Tro “Favorite Air Conditioning/Heating Company” and “ Favorite HVAC Contractor ,” presented by San Gabriel Valley News Group, part of Southern California News Group.Choosing an HVAC contractor often happens when something breaks, costs rise or comfort is disrupted. In those moments, customers need reliable service, technical knowledge, clear guidance, honest recommendations and long-term accountability.John and Helen Helbing founded Air-Tro in 1969. Today, their sons, Bob and Tony Helbing, continue the family business, leading a team that provides residential and commercial heating and air conditioning service.Bob Helbing, a Caltech-trained mechanical engineer and former aerospace engineer, leads Air-Tro with a focus on system performance, practical solutions and customer education.“Our goal is not just to fix equipment,” Helbing said. “It is to help people understand what is happening, what their options are and what makes the most sense for their home or business.”In every season, heating and cooling systems, including heat pumps, affect comfort, utility costs, indoor air quality and day-to-day operations. For businesses and managed properties, reliable HVAC service also affects tenants, employees, customers and building operations.Air-Tro serves homeowners, business owners, property managers and facility managers across Pasadena, Monrovia and surrounding San Gabriel Valley communities.About Air-Tro, Inc.Since 1969, Air-Tro, Inc. has kept Southern California comfortable with expert heating, air conditioning and indoor air quality services. A family-owned and operated company serving Pasadena and the greater San Gabriel Valley, Air-Tro combines three generations of engineering knowledge with a reputation for courteous, professional care. Its experienced team designs, installs and maintains today’s sophisticated HVAC systems, ranging from smart thermostats to energy-efficient mini-splits, while still servicing classic equipment built decades ago. Known for solving tough comfort challenges and standing behind every job, Air-Tro brings technical precision and genuine concern to every home and business it serves.

Air Tro Heating and Air Trust and Reliability

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