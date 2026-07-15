Outback Construction Earns Imagine Pools' April 2026 Pool of the Month for Mt. Juliet Backyard Transformation

Award Winning In Ground Fiberglass Pool

The Lebanon, Tennessee builder turned a steep half-acre lot into a full outdoor resort anchored by a custom pool house and fiberglass pool.

We transformed that backyard.” — Whit Gammon

LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outback Construction, a licensed general contractor and custom home builder based in Lebanon, Tennessee and co-owned by Whit Gammon and Chet Allen, has been named Imagine Pools' April 2026 Pool of the Month for a complete backyard transformation in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The recognition comes directly from Imagine Pools, the manufacturer whose fiberglass shells anchor the build.The project started with a modest backyard on a steeply sloping half-acre lot: a small concrete patio, a swing set, and a hot tub. The grade dropped sharply off the back porch, and a 30-foot setback from the rear property line meant the layout had to be planned to the inch. Outback regraded the yard, removed the old concrete and steps, brought in new dirt, and reworked the entire space so the family now steps off the porch into one level, seamless outdoor living area.“We like projects that have character,” said Whit Gammon, founder of Outback Construction. “Every project presents its own set of challenges.”At the center sits The Inspiration 35 from Imagine Pools, finished in Ice Silver. A multi-tiered water feature runs nine feet long and cascades down a cultured stone structure matched to the stonework on the home and the newly built pool house . A natural gas fire bowl crowns the feature, and a separate fire pit nearby adds another place to gather after dark. The pool runs on a full salt chlorination system with complete automation and underwater lighting, framed by broom-finished concrete with a chiseled stone edge.“We were a little nervous about the fire bowl,” Gammon said. “But we figured it out, and it turned out great.”Beyond the pool, Outback built a pool house with a large living and hangout area, a full kitchen with an island, a bar room, a full bath and changing area, a drop zone, and a pantry, all finished in the same cultured stone that ties the property together. The homeowners have three boys, and a 400,000 BTU heater on the pool kept the family swimming well into December.Outback Construction manages every part of a build under one roof, from excavation and concrete to structures, fencing, and landscaping, and installs Imagine Pools fiberglass pools exclusively. Adding a pool division was a natural extension of the company's custom home work, and the Mt. Juliet project shows what that combination looks like at its best. The build sets a benchmark for what a Mt. Juliet fiberglass pool project can look like when pool, deck, pool house, and grading are all handled by the same team.“We transformed that backyard,” Gammon said.The full feature is available on the Imagine Pools blog at imaginepools.com/blog/april-2026-pool-of-the-month/. To learn more about Outback Construction's pool and home building services across Middle Tennessee, visit outbackconstructiontn.com.About Outback ConstructionOutback Construction is a licensed general contractor, custom home builder, and Imagine Pools fiberglass pool installer based in Lebanon, Tennessee, serving Mt. Juliet, Watertown, College Grove, Wilson County, Franklin, and the surrounding Middle Tennessee area. Led by co-owners Whit Gammon and Chet Allen, the company handles custom homes and full backyard transformations under a single point of contact, from excavation through final landscaping. Learn more at outbackconstructiontn.com.

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