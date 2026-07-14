Lyonia Preserve Expands Accessibility with New All-terrain Track Chair

Posted On: July 14, 2026

Visitors with mobility challenges can now experience the natural beauty of Lyonia Preserve with the addition of an electric all-terrain Track Chair at Lyonia Environmental Center.

The Track Chair provides greater mobility and independence by allowing users to navigate sandy trails and other rugged terrain that standard wheelchairs cannot access. The chair is available by reservation for use on more than four miles of trails throughout Lyonia Preserve, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy native plants, wildlife and the preserve's unique scrub habitat.

The chair was purchased through a grant received by Volusia County's Resource Stewardship Division. Funding was provided in part by the nonprofit Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida through proceeds from the "Wildlife Foundation of Florida" specialty license plate. Since its founding, the Foundation has raised and donated nearly $100 million to support conservation, outdoor recreation and youth outdoor education throughout Florida.

The Track Chair is available for use at Lyonia Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon for a maximum of two hours per reservation. Users must be able to transfer into and out of the chair independently or be accompanied by someone who can assist with the transfer.

Reservations are required at least three days in advance and may also be made for participation in Lyonia Environmental Center programs with the same advance notice.

To learn more or reserve the Track Chair, call Lyonia Environmental Center at 386-789-7207, ext. 21028.