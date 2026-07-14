State disciplines health care providers (07-13-2026)

For immediate release: June 4, 2026 (26-047)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. View the “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Grays Harbor County

In April 2026 the Department of Health denied Zachary Arryn Carlow (NA60707110) a registered nursing assistant credential. Carlow was convicted in 2020 and 2022 of multiple domestic violence-related offenses, including stalking, court order violations, and harassment.

Island County

In May 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Ayhan Yavuz’s (CL60172338, HP60172567) certified counselor and hypnotherapist credentials.

King County

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Kevin L. Allen (CO61034469) with unprofessional conduct. Allen allegedly disclosed patient information without consent for use in a custody proceeding and failed to respond to the department’s October 2025 letter of cooperation.

In May 2026 the Department of Health notified Brandy Harris of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order and impose a civil fine. Harris allegedly performed blood draws as a medical assistant-phlebotomist from August 2025 to December 2025 despite not holding a Washington medical assistant-phlebotomist credential.

Pierce County

In May 2026 the Department of Health notified Maria Cisnero of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order and impose a civil fine. Cisneros allegedly provided long-term in-home care between April 2024 and March 2025 despite never holding a Washington home care aide credential.

Spokane County

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Sean Joel DeVries (CP70087488) a substance use disorder professional credential subject to conditions imposed by a 2023 agreement that includes a four-year probationary period expiring in January 2027.

Yakima County

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Miguel Angel Lopez (NC70064421) a certified nursing assistant credential subject to conditions, including at least one year of probation. Lopez was convicted of driving under the influence in 2018 and 2024, and of reckless driving and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device in 2024.

Out of State

Idaho: In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Laurel Anne Nielsen (PE70078538) a certified peer support specialist trainee credential subject to conditions imposed by a 2025 agreement that includes a two-year probationary period expiring in December 2027.

Oregon: In May 2026 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Alassane Bakayoko (CG61498369) with unprofessional conduct. While providing counseling services to a juvenile client from May to June 2024, Bakayoko allegedly pursued a romantic and sexual relationship with the client’s mother, including visiting her home uninvited, attempting to kiss her, sending her money and repeatedly texting and calling her.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

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